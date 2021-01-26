Destin High School to hold 'meet and greet' sessions for students and parents

After putting things on hold last year, Destin High School is moving forward and Principal Christine Cruickshank along with the governing board of DHS will be conducting information session meet and greets on Feb. 11 at the future home of the new school, Grace Lutheran Church.

Destin High, a tuition-free Okaloosa County public charter school, is purchasing Grace Lutheran on Commons Drive near the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, and is slated to open for ninth- and tenth-graders and possibly 11th-graders in August.

The meet and greet sessions on Feb. 11 will be at 5:30 p.m. for future ninth-graders and 6:30 p.m. for 10th- and 11th-graders.

The sessions are to acquaint potential students, their families and the community about DHS, the curriculum and more.

“I’m looking forward to meeting parents and students,” Cruickshank said, noting they will have applications for the students to complete at the sessions.

Cruickshank already has a makeshift office at Grace Lutheran and is there every day from 2-6 p.m. for people to stop by and ask questions and fill out applications.

“It’s fun seeing the excitement of parents and students when they come in to drop off their applications. But it will be fun sitting in a large group as well. It will be more of a festive atmosphere,” she said at the meet and greet sessions.

Cruickshank said she already has had at least 100 or more stop by and pick up or fill out applications.

“It’s fun to show them the rendition of what it’s going to look like, then walk them around,” she said.

DHS will be a model for innovation providing unique educational opportunities for both college-bound and career-minded students living in Destin and along Florida’s Emerald Coast, officials said.

The Destin High shark mascot also will be at the meet and greet on Feb. 11. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be practiced at the sessions and masks are recommended.

Plans are to open at a 350-student capacity in the first year. Students also will benefit from a smaller school setting, which will allow for a more personal educational experience.

For additional information on registering, donating or volunteering, call 850-424-1664, email info@destinhighschool.org, or visit www.DestinHighSchool.org.