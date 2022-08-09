Seaside School Inc. ranked No. 1 combination charter school in Florida. Details on the scores

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

SANTA ROSA BEACH — With the opening of the new 2022-23 school year, The Seaside School Inc. (TSS) continues to earn top academic rankings by claiming the No. 1-ranked combination charter school in Florida for the 2021-22 school year, based on the Florida Department of Education School Grade Program, and ranks as one of the top public schools in the state of Florida.

Data from the most recently administered tests in 2022 show The Seaside School Inc. scored No. 1 in Florida on the 7th grade Florida Standards Assessments Mathematics and No. 2 in the state on the Geometry End of Course (EOC) exam.

“We are very proud of our students' continued success,” said Kim Mixson, TSS Chief Academic Officer and principal of Seaside Neighborhood School. “As a founding teacher at our school, it has been a thrill to watch our school and students grow and thrive over the years!”

The Seaside School Inc. is a combination school which encompasses elementary, middle school and high school grades with two campuses: Seaside Neighborhood School (fifth through eighth grades) and Seacoast Collegiate High School (ninth through 12th grades).

Seaside Neighborhood School is among the top performing public schools in Florida in the following categories on the annually administered statewide FSA and EOC exams for the 2021-22 school year:

MATH STATEWIDE ACHIEVEMENTS

Fifth grade math: 5th in the state and 98% of students passed the FSA

Seventh grade math: 1st in the state and 100% of students passed the FSA

Algebra I: Eighth and ninth grade Algebra students rank 10th in the state on the EOC and 98% of students passed

Geometry: Ninth and 10th grade Geometry students rank 2nd in the state on Winter EOC and 90% of students passed N

ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARTS (ELA) STATEWIDE ACHIEVEMENTS

Scored in the top 2% overall on the ELA FSA, Grades 5, 7 and 9

Scored in the top 6.2% overall on the ELA FSA, Grades 6, 8 and 10

SOCIAL STUDIES STATEWIDE ACHIEVEMENTS

Civics: 98% of students passed EOC, with 85% scoring a level 5

US History: 95% of students passed, with 72% scoring a level 4 or 5

SCIENCE STATEWIDE ACHIEVEMENTS

Fifth grade science: 90% students passed FSA, with 62% scoring a level 4 or 5

Eighth grade science: 89% of students passed FSA, with 68% scoring a level 4 or 5

Biology: 98% of students passed EOC, with 78% scoring a level 4 or 5

“Our entire organization is ecstatic with our test results this year!” said Dr. Scott O’Prey, TSS Chief Executive Officer and principal of Seacoast Collegiate High School. “This was a team effort by students, parents, teachers and staff. We are diving into the data to see where we can continue to grow and improve in the 2022-2023 school year.”

The Seaside School Inc. is the oldest operating public charter school in the state, founded in 1996 by a group of Walton County residents. The first school building was constructed after the Seaside homeowners and Seaside Development Community Corporation donated the location funds from "The Truman Show" movie filming in Seaside.

Admissions

TSS operates as a public charter school, and admissions are conducted on an annual basis. Admissions for the 2023-24 school year open in February 2023, and applications are due by the end of March 2023. The lottery drawing takes place in May 2023 for available openings.

Currently, Seaside Neighborhood School has a waitlist, while Seacoast Collegiate High School has select openings for the 2022-23 school year. If interested in learning more about admissions or attending upcoming events, please contact O’Prey at opreys@seasideschools.net.

Please note that all state data, including information from Seacoast Collegiate High School, is reported under the school name Seaside Neighborhood School with the Florida Department of Education.