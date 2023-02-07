Okaloosa STEMM Academy nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Program

The Destin Log

The Okaloosa STEMM Academy has been selected to participate in the 2022-2023 National Blue Ribbon Program. The program honors public elementary and secondary schools whose students achieve at very high levels. The Okaloosa STEMM Academy is a public middle school with a focus on science, technology, engineering, math, and medical fields.

Due to the rigorous, advanced program of study with high school-level classes offered beginning in sixth grade, students are selected to attend based on a solid academic record of high math and science achievement. The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) nominated STEMM Academy to the United States Department of Education (USDOE) due to exemplary high performance based on the 2021-2022 performance data:

Earned a school grade of A for the 2021-2022 school year;

Performed, as a whole school, in the top 15% in the state; and

Each subgroup (American Indian, Asian, Black/African American, Hispanic, White, English Language Learners (ELL), Students with Disabilities (SWD), and Economically Disadvantaged) performed in the top 40% in the state.

For high schools, graduation rate and college and career readiness performed in the top 15% in the state.

“I am very proud of the STEMM Academy for receiving this nomination. The performance data affirms the hard work of our students and teachers, and their achievement is something we can all be proud of as a community,” said Superintendent Marcus Chambers.

To accept the nomination, Okaloosa STEMM Academy will be required to complete an application to FDOE and USDOE. An announcement of the National Blue Ribbon Schools will be made in September 2023 by the USDOE Secretary of Education.