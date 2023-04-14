Seaside School launches multi-million dollar Seacoast Collegiate expansion project with NWFSC

The Destin Log

SANTA ROSA BEACH - The Seaside School, Inc., Florida’s oldest continuously operated public charter school and the state's top combination public charter school, will be expanding.

This multi-million-dollar expansion project will provide a permanent home for Seacoast Collegiate High School at the South Walton campus of Northwest Florida State College, as well as developing a dual enrollment center.

The new facility will also include “The Accelerator,” which will offer training, mentoring and collaboration to new area businesses and entrepreneurs.

Walton County has grown by leaps in bounds in recent years.

“By expanding this partnership between two historically successful institutions, we will make Walton County an even better place to live and thrive,” said Patrick McCarthy, Seaside School Foundation president, in a news release from Parker Gene Creative on behalf of The Seaside School.

Currently, the ninth and 10th graders at Seacoast Collegiate High operate in five classrooms that are leased from NWFSC at the South Walton campus. Students in 11th and 12th grades attend classes on the Niceville Campus of NWFSC.

With the expansion project, all high school students at the NWFSC South Walton campus, as well as the collegiate programs, will be consolidated with the additional instructional space.

“Our goal is to create a vibrant epicenter for not only dual enrollment education but also higher learning opportunities that will not only benefit our students but will provide all high school students in Walton County more access to a college education and fulfill their educational goals,” said Kim Mixson, The Seaside School, Inc. chief academic officer.

NWFSC is providing 5 acres on which The Seaside School, Inc. will construct the new educational facilities, consisting of three additional buildings as well as green spaces, according to the news release.

“We believe dual enrollment opportunities are the key to advancing educational attainment in our region and in Florida,” said Devin Stephenson, president of Northwest Florida State College.

Over the last decade, SCHS has experienced great success and growth, with the anticipation of graduating a class of 60 students this spring. The school has consistently had a 100% graduation rate and more students qualifying for the Bright Futures Scholarships than any other high school in Walton County, as well as continually earning top academic scores.

The next step in this project is to secure funding and letters of support from stakeholders and community members, and through a variety of philanthropic initiatives led by the Seaside School Foundation.

For more information on the Seacoast Collegiate High School Expansion Project, visit SeasideSchools.net. The Seaside School, Inc., hopes to break ground on the new facilities this year, with doors opening to students in 2025.