New outdoor learning center goes up at Destin Middle School

Destin Middle School has a new outdoor learning center, courtesy of the Rotary Club of Destin.

Tuesday morning, students, faculty and members of the Rotary Club of Destin gathered at the new center for a brief dedication of the building before school.

The project was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Destin and the helping hands of the Destin Middle Interact Club members.

“We wanted to help the Interact Club … they do a lot of service projects,” said Marcia Hull, president of Rotary Club of Destin.

Rotary Destin applied for grant monies and raised enough to build the outdoor learning center.

Dave Marrow, grant chair for Rotary Destin, said he approached Mary Bettinger, who heads up the Interact Club, to see if there was something Rotary Destin could do for the school.

“They wanted an outdoor learning space that was close to the beautiful wetlands that would give them an opportunity to bring kids out in the sun,” Marrow said.

Bettinger said the school used to have an outdoor pavilion that kind of deteriorated with the weather over the years.

But the new outdoor facility is well built and should last for some time.

“This was one big dirt pile, and it came to fruition,” Bettinger said.

James, also a Destin Rotarian, and Shantelle Hernandez of Martelle Homes brought a crew out to frame out the building along with fellow Rotarians. James said they were able to get the job done in six days.

The building is built so students can sit around the outside perimeter and have a place to sit and take notes.

The only thing missing for now is a roof.

Marrow said they have already applied for another $5,000 grant and hope to raise another $5,000 to add the roof, hopefully by July.

Hull said they will also be adding a retractable dry erase board for teachers to use for class.

Rotary, like the Interact Club, is all about service.

“We don’t want to just be writing a check, we are going to be hands and feet of Rotary, whether it's across the street or around the world,” Hull said.

The building will be named the Makaira, which is the scientific name for marlin, the Destin Middle School mascot.

“We have a beautiful campus, and this is just one more thing to take kids outside and enjoy mother nature while we are learning,” Bettinger said.