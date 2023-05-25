Destin High crowd voices concerns as board votes on new position

With 59 seniors ready to walk in just a matter of days, the Destin High School governing board held its regular meeting Tuesday night with residents expressing a few concerns and encouragement, while school staff reported on the status of departments and the board voted on a new position.

Destin High, a charter school, opened in 2021 with 300 students in grades nine through 11. This year, it is wrapping up with 470 students, and 59 seniors will walk at graduation on May 26 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village behind the school.

In recent weeks there have been accusations flying around on social media about misuse of funds. In an emergency meeting on May 12, the record was set straight and Destin High Principal Christine Cruickshank encouraged people to take the items down on social media and for “everyone to come together” so the school could move forward.

Tuesday night, the cafeteria/meeting room at Destin High was packed with family, friends, students and staff. Before getting to agenda items the floor was open for 15 minutes of public comments, three minutes per person.

Crowd comments

Six people shared their thoughts, from teachers to parents to donors and concerned citizens.

Destin High English teacher Emily Dean expressed concerns over the pay for teachers.

Dean said she has been teaching six classes as well as sponsoring yearbook and the debate team. If she were working in the district, she would be paid more for the extra responsibilities.

“Most of us work second jobs or at least during the summer,” she said, noting it’s also too expensive to live in Destin.

“I have a master’s degree and certified in five subject areas,” Dean said.

“I keep coming back every day despite the pay because of those students and these staff members around me. I generally don’t want to go back to the district. I left it for a reason, and I do not want to leave teaching.

“We want to be here but want to be compensated fairly for all that we do,” Dean said as the room erupted in applause.

Prebble Ramswell, former member of the governing board, made a few suggestions.

She made note of the lack of “cohesion" and a disconnect among the board, and said an “annual board retreat” might help them pull together.

During the retreat they could have leadership training, go through policy handbook, and set goals and expectations.

“It might be a good time to do your strategic planning,” Ramswell said.

She also noted that they set up an annual campaign fund where they raise funds year-round.

Her other suggestion was to establish someone who works with donors.

Anne Hinze, a parent of a graduating seniors, said it’s been a big week for the seniors.

“The kids have worked hard to earn the right to walk across the stage,” Hinze said, noting they made it through the opening of a new school, a pandemic and more.

“They have excelled in academics, in music, in theater, arts, athletics and all areas of personal growth, and some have just survived,” she said.

"We’re here to celebrate them in their achievements and we’re not here for just pretty pictures,” Hinze said.

Hinze wrapped up with a quote from Taylor Swift: “No matter what happens in life, be good to people, being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.”

Dawn Steighner, who identified herself as a potential donor and concerned citizen, spoke on behalf of Destin High Athletic Director Phil Dorn.

Her son played for Dorn while he was at Fort Walton Beach and she described him as a man of integrity.

“He was known for his kindness, unselfishness, his flexibility and how much he put into the kids … and how they always needed to do the right thing,” she said.

“We donated thousands of dollars but were happy to do so because we knew it was all being taken care of properly,” Steighner said.

However, she said she was not going to put her “hard earned money” in and have it be taken and put somewhere else.

“I hope everyone understands there are consequences for your actions,” she said.

Dee Dee Phillips, a donor and supporter of Destin High, said, “I’ve been behind this school since the beginning.”

She spoke of her love for the students and staff and the “amazing” job they have all done.

“We have all got to understand that we don’t have enough money and the reason we don’t have enough money is the school is funded by donors,” Phillips said.

She went on to say that she didn’t think anything was done “maliciously” and that things got “misinterpreted.”

“Let’s all pull together … I’ll do whatever it takes to make this school work,” Phillips said.

“We love this school … we all love this school. Let’s just make it work,” she said.

Robin Eads, who also had a son go through the football program with Dorn in FWB, spoke on his behalf.

“I want to reiterate the character of this man,” Eads said. She talked about how he poured into the kids because of “his love for the kids and the program.”

New position offered

On the agenda was a proposal to hire an executive director for the school.

“I realize I can’t do it all,” Principal Cruickshank said.

“My passion, my love and my expertise is as a principal … and to run a school in terms of students, faculty and parents, the communication. Bringing in good teachers to teach these students, bringing in good curriculum, good programming, that is my strength,” Cruickshank said.

She went on to talk about how she’d lost contact with parents and communications, from being pulled in so many directions.

“I want to be principal of this school until I retire,” she said.

Board member Drew Palmer said he looked at the position as being more of a “financial management position.”

Cruickshank said this kind of position would take over the overseeing of the new building and the finances and “overseeing things that are not my strength.”

“I’m speaking from the heart … I want to be principal of this school. Somebody else can do the rest,” she said.

Board member Virginia McBride said she didn’t think it was just a financial role but also an oversight role, working alongside Cruickshank.

Doug Sills, who is new to the board, said he didn’t think the new position would diminish Cruickshank’s position one bit.

“You have had too much on your shoulders and on your plate,” said board member Keli O’Neal.

During the meeting there was talk of two job descriptions for the position in question, an original and a revised one.

Under responsibilities, the two descriptions differed a bit.

The original states, that the person “is the athletic director and as such plans and directs interscholastic athletic activities, including publicity for athletic events.”

The revised version says the person, “works with the athletic director to plan and direct...”

Another difference is the original says the person will be “overseeing the school’s academics, cultural, financial, and operational performance.”

Whereas the revised, says “overseeing the school’s financial, and operational performance.”

Palmer said the original was more of a supervisory position for the principal.

Cruickshank said she was hoping for more of a team approach.

Palmer asked for an ad hoc committee to be formed to go over the wording changes to get “exactly what we want.” His attempt failed.

“Time is of the essence,” McBride said, noting they did not have another month to wait.

The board agreed to go with the original job description, with Palmer voting no.

Athletic report

Athletic Director Dorn first thanked head football coach E.G. Green for a “successful spring.” The Sharks held a Blue and White exhibition game on May 19.

“The team is much improved and we’re looking forward to next year,” Dorn said.

He also thanked the cheerleaders for their hard work and said they would be holding tryouts on June 5 at 10 a.m. for incoming students.

Dorn said he just received word from the FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association) that Destin High has been approved for membership.

“We will be recommended as provision members” at the June meeting and will have full membership in the fall of 2025, he said.

Dorn then reflected on all the accomplishments of the Sharks this past year:

+ Boys and girls golf won their first-ever wins, and multiple wins.

+ Girls cross country had their highest individual finish in the Okaloosa County meet.

+ Girls beach volleyball had their first three-win streak.

+ Boys and girls swim won their first-ever meet against Rocky Bayou.

+ Destin High’s first football team won their first game over North Bay Haven.

+ Boys soccer was ranked second in the state of Florida for 1A Independent Schools.

+ Girls soccer was ranked in the top five.

+ Girls basketball won multiple games this year after not winning their first year.

+ Boys basketball established themselves as competitive.

+ Wrestling had success on the mat, individually and as a team.

+ Cheer qualified for national for the second year in a row.

+ Girls weightlifting successfully started and competed.

+ Baseball got their first win and had a five-win season. Price Bowen hit the first-ever grand slam in school history.

+ Softball improved their win-loss record.

+ Girls tennis finished 10-0 with competition against all levels of play, including 7A schools.

+ Boys tennis finished 8-2 at all levels.

+ Girls flag football started a JV and varsity team.

+ Beach volleyball had multiple wins.

+ Girls track had their highest number of participants.

+ Successfully started and competed in boys weightlifting.

+ Lacrosse had multiple wins.

+ 41 percent of the school's students participated in sports, while 52 percent were multi-sport athletes.

Dorn thanked the faculty, students, parents and community for their support.

“Starting 25 sports is something unheard of … but that’s a credit to everyone’s support,” Dorn said.

Financial report

Jessica Miller of School Finance Service reported that Destin High is “fully caught up on all of the payables.”

Sarah Stone, treasurer for the board, addressed some of what she called “misinformation on social media.”

She said the Tripp Tolbert donation made to the school went to pay for the weight room.

There was also a question of a withdrawal of $10,000, which she explained went for teacher bonuses.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there, and it hurts the school to say things that are not true,” she said.