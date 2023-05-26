Hello to being a Marlin: Destin Elementary graduates more than 200 fourth-graders

More than 200 fourth-graders from Destin Elementary passed over the white bridge on Thursday morning as part of a ceremony that sends them on their way to Destin Middle School.

Destin Elementary Principal Amy Meyer greeted the students on the right side of the bridge, the students then crossed over but not before stopping for a photo, then exited on the left side where they were greeted by Destin Middle School Principal Belinda Small.

But before that took place, students who made the A honor roll and the A-B honor roll were announced.

Destin Elementary had two students who made it the entire school year with perfect attendance.

“That’s a really big accomplishment,” Meyer said.

Isaiah Paulino and Mattie Crowley were in attendance all 180 days.

Meyer then announced the students who were recipients of the Citizenship Award. These students were selected by their teachers and were students who “stood out” and were “good examples to everybody.”

Recipients of the Citizenship Award were Skye Kuenzel, Griffin Phillips, Brayden Gilliland, Jayden Sattiewhite, Atlas Downes, Charlee Maurer, Ethan Cornish, Jayden Mullins, Emily Brigman, Jackson Cramer, Blake Carrinton, Annabelle Torley, Avery Culhane, Brett Destaven, Kender Ramirez, Emery Romeo, Jace Runyon and Teodor Nikolov.

Destin Mayor Bobby Wagner told the students they are “never too old to be kind to someone.”

Wagner presented the Mayor’s Award to Bentley Shaw, Brock Sansom, Nora Baumeister, Shelby Robinson, Audrey Waters, Alex Robbins, Riley Herren, Zoe Kerry and Emma Codrean.

Wagner asked the students if they felt nervous.

“The nervousness means you’re growing … it’s a good feeling to have,” he said.

Up next, Corlene Ziegler of the Destin American Legion Post 296 presented the American Legion Award to Sam Guernsey and Evie Narbutovskih.

“Sam is a remarkable young man. He is responsible, respectful and well mannered. Sam seeks knowledge and gives his best effort no matter what,” she read from his teachers' comments.

“He does not offer excuses for mistakes, but humbly learns from them,” she said.

“Evie is a young lady who gives her best at everything she does. She is a natural leader, honest, helpful, compassionate and fearless,” she said.

Evie also was a straight-A student.

Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder was there to present the Commissioner's Award.

“I’m very proud of you for achieving this milestone,” he told the group of fourth-graders.

“Today is just one step … thank you for stepping into your purpose,” Ponder said.

He then went on to describe the recipient of the Commissioner’s Award as beautiful inside and out, kind, patient, joyful, and a smile that brightens any room, library helper, loves to dance, a straight-A student and likes kickball.

This year’s recipient was Evelyn Powell.

Fourth-grade teacher Cecily Hinton then presented the Cox Hero Award to River Lee Miller. She talked of how she has overcome challenge after challenge but persevered.

Miller is a black belt, a straight-A student and everybody’s friend.

Before handing out diplomas, Meyer told the students it is “grow time.”

She then broke down the word grow.

“You have grown academically by leaps and bounds. You have grown socially and emotionally, and we know you have all grown physically,” Meyer said.

“R is for resilience. This group started off their elementary career like no other,” Myer said.

From kindergarten then off to first grade where it was cut short and the students were sent home to learn online during the pandemic.

“And yet you guys came back to a very different year the next year … dividers on your desk, and we asked you to sit apart. We all worried what this was going to do to our students,” Meyer said.

“But watching you guys right now, your resilience has been remarkable,” she said.

O is for optimism.

“That growth mindset that you guys have … that when you come upon a problem that is difficult, instead of saying I can’t do this. I have heard you say I can’t do this yet, and you have worked through it,” Meyer said.

W was for willingness.

“We have the best teachers here at Destin Elementary School, but they can’t teach you if you are not willing. Students, we thank you for being willing,” Meyer said.

“We have loved you being here and we’re so excited to see what you are going to do in the future,” Meyer said.

After the 207 fourth-graders crossed the bridge, Belinda Small, principal at Destin Middle School, addressed the students.

“I’m so thrilled to see your faces and smiling spirits shine through today,” Small said.

“I love the white bridge that crosses you over from being a Dolphin to being a Marlin,” Small said.

Small wrapped up the ceremony, leading the students in a cheer that said bye to being a Dolphin and hello to being a Marlin.