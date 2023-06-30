Phil Dorn looks back at accomplishments as AD at Destin High, and what's next

His office walls were bare, no bulletin boards or posters on the walls, as Phil Dorn wrapped up his last couple of days as athletic director of Destin High School on Tuesday.

June 29 was Dorn’s last day as athletic director of the charter high school that opened it’s doors to the community in 2021 with an enrollment of 300 students. Dorn's contract was not renewed when the school’s governing board voted in May to hire an executive director who would take on those duties.

“My hopes were that this would be a place to be able to finish,” said the 63-year-old Dorn.

“The real thing for me and my purpose was to be a part of the community and give something back with your years of experience … kind of tie your work, worship and living all in the same place,” Dorn said.

Dorn has been involved with athletics as a coach or administrator for the past 41 years

“It was disappointing that it’s not going to be that situation for us,” he said.

“We’d like to stay in Destin, but right now it’s finding a job opportunity that will allow us to do that. That’s going to be a tough thing. This is a tough time of year.”

Dorn said his intention is to work as long as he can.

Earlier coverage:Destin High crowd voices concerns as board votes on new position

“I come from that background,” he said, noting his 88-year-old mother still works 35 hours a week.

“That’s my training and upbringing. As long as you can, you do. You go out there and give it your best every day,” Dorn said.

Dorn is leaning on his faith during this time.

“We know the same God that revealed himself to us through her accident (his wife, Lee Ann) is the same God that is there with us now. We will land on our feet. We have faith that something good will happen. Just trying to see where that will be,” Dorn said.

Dorn’s wife, Lee Ann, was severely injured in a boating accident in 2019. She was disemboweled by a propeller when she slipped off the back of a boat on a Memorial Day weekend. She had to be resuscitated, her lungs collapsed, her organs spilled out and her kidneys failed.

Lee Ann has been through multiple surgeries the past few years. In the past couple of years, she was often seen at ball games helping at the ticket gate for Destin High events.

“It’s been an interesting ride. I didn’t really expect … I thought this opportunity here, would be that opportunity and kind of finish on something great for the community,” Dorn said.

Athletic success at Destin High

Under Dorn's direction as athletic director the past two years, Destin High has had several successes.

In a letter to the coaches, boosters and others, Dorn thanked everyone for their “hard work, and efforts to bring about 25 sports to our Destin School community. It is because of people coming together to bring about something bigger than themselves that these last two years has come to fruition,” he wrote.

More:Destin High School Sharks get fitted for letterman jackets

Included in the list of accomplishments:

+ Starting 25 sports, 13 boys and 13 girls teams at Destin High.

Earlier coverage:Phil Dorn is named athletic director of new Destin High School

+ Successfully working with the Destin community to bring over $1.2 million to the school in athletic revenue from 2021-2023.

+ Working with the Destin community to provide practice and competition sites for all teams to play home and away games.

+ Providing the first-ever Destin High athletic jackets, letters and pin awards.

+ Completing the process to become provisional members to the Florida High School Athletic Association.

More:'The kids are going to love this': Destin High getting pumped about new weight room

+ Successfully providing a state-of-the-art Destin High strength and condition room for all students at Destin High.

+ Establishing annual fundraisers for athletics with the 5K Run, celebrity luncheon and golf tournament.

+ Starting the first-ever Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle at Destin High.

Highlights for Dorn

“The thing I was hoping for, was attracting people that believed in the vision that we had for a high school and high school sports here in Destin. That we could be competitive in the future and provide an opportunity for the kids that grow up here, to go to a high school in their community,” Dorn said.

“The gathering of coaches that we were able to get and have them buy in to. It’s a tough job. These guys don’t have their own facilities, they don’t have their own landmarks,” he added.

Dorn said there were two highlights over the last couple of years that showed him the “possibilities of what could happen” for Destin High and that they were “on the right track.”

The first was the spring football game against Rocky Bayou Christian School.

“I saw all those people there and it was community people supporting an event. This what I thought we could do,” Dorn said.

The second highlight came this past spring and watching the baseball team play their first home game.

Again, the Destin Sharks were playing Rocky Bayou.

More:Destin High Sharks fall in double overtime to Rocky Bayou

“That was probably the largest crowd … it was just a great atmosphere. We had two teams playing competitively. Had fans cheering for their kids. It just represented what I thought could be done in the Destin community,” Dorn said.

Dorn said as an athletic director there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people do not sometimes realize.

“There is so much time is put into it. There are so many coordinating points, facility, coaches and teams …. and we’re guests everywhere,” he said, noting Destin does not have its own facilities.

Greatest satisfactions

Dorn’s greatest satisfaction from the past couple of years has been seeing how the community has come together to support the school and athletics.

Athletics has worked with the Okaloosa County Schools, the Destin Parks and Recreation Department, the elementary school and middle school, the aquatic center next door, the family life center at Destin United Methodist, the golf course at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club, and tennis courts at Seascape Resort.

“To have that kind of community response to help us pull things together was probably my greatest satisfaction,” Dorn said.

“I think the excitement of the first games and seeing the kids wearing Destin uniforms, logos and Destin colors … that was very rewarding to see that come to fruition,” he said.

“Honestly, when we started, I don’t think anybody had a clue how all that was going to come together,” Dorn said.

As athletic director he was also happy to see how interested the kids were in so many sports.

More:Why Fred 'Tripp' Tolbert donated $1 million to the Destin High athletic program

“I’m kind of old school. Kids should have the opportunity to play two to three sports if they want to,” he said.

And the students at Destin High did just that and played multiple sports.

“The only reason why we had 25 sports is because we had the interest, and the kids went from one sport to the other. That was rewarding to me,” he said.

He was also thankful for people in the community that stepped up with support and the athletic boosters to help raise money.

“We had some very well attended contests,” Dorn said, which helped people to see the high school can exist with community support.

“I’m thankful for the people that got involved and helped,” he said.

Incomplete wish list

Dorn said there were a couple of things he would have liked to have accomplished at Destin High.

“The biggest thing is some type of secure plan that we would have our own facilities for the coaches and teams,” Dorn said.

High on his list was to build a stadium and gym that Destin could call its own.

“I think the high school needs that to grow … with 25 sports you’re going to need it,” he said.

What's next?

“I’d like to tell you that I’m sitting here with five offers, but it's more a matter of seeing what is available, staying flexible and prayerful that the right opportunity will come up,” Dorn said.

“I’ve still got a lot of good years left … I’m not done yet,” he added.

“I know God is there. He’s with us and he’s got a plan,” Dorn said.