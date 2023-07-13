Destin High is moving forward, search for executive director is on going

With the start of the school year less than a month away, Destin High is “moving forward” and getting ready for 2023-2024.

Destin High, a charter school, opened in 2021 with 300 students in grades nine through 11. In May, the school wrapped up with 470 students and graduated 59 in the first-ever graduation.

In the weeks leading up to graduation, there were accusations flying around on social media about misuse of funds. The board held an emergency meeting on May 12 where Principal Christine Cruickshank encouraged people to take the items down on social media and for “everyone to come together.”

Just days before graduation, the school’s governing board met and decided to add a new position: executive director.

Part of the job description is to oversee the school’s academics, cultural, financial and operational performance, as well as serve as the athletic director and plan and direct interscholastic athletic activities including publicity for athletic events.

So, where does Destin High stand for now?

“We are a fully accredited school,” Cruickshank said.

Cruickshank explained that Destin went through the accreditation process, which started back in the spring with onsite visits and evaluations.

She said the school received a letter on June 15 that started out “congratulations on successfully completing …"

“It was kind of like getting a letter of acceptance from your favorite college,” she said.

Cognia, the international board that accredits all schools, made our diplomas good, she said.

“We are a school, we are moving forward, we are going to be here. We are going to look a little different in the fall in terms of our schedule,” Cruickshank said. But they are official.

What will the new schedule look like?

In August, the school is looking at an enrollment between 625 and 650 students and is also in the middle of a building project: an addition of a three-story facility to house the influx of new students.

Meanwhile, students will look at a modified schedule for the first semester at Destin High.

The schedule is broken down into three phases.

In Phase 1, students will start their day at 6:40 a.m., go to first through third period, and go home at 12:12 p.m.

Phase 2 students will come in at 10:15 a.m. and go to periods three through five and go home at 3:47 p.m.

Third period will be the time when most students are on campus, Cruickshank said.

“Third is when we will be offering the freshmen seminar, where all the freshmen will be together and have that freshmen orientation,” she said.

Phase 3 will start at 11:47 p.m., which will be for the team sports kids, who have an athletic class like football or volleyball.

Right now, there are 60 students registered in the football class. So, team sport students will do two academic classes and then have their sport class, which counts as a credit.

“Everybody will get three credits for the fall,” Cruickshank said, and the buses will be running regularly throughout the day.

The classes will be 106 minutes long.

“We’re still offering a full range of classes and electives,” Cruickshank said.

“The goal is to get every student into two core classes and one elective,” she added.

For example, for team sports it could look like a math and a science or an English and a history, then the student's elective.

This change in schedule is only for the first semester. When the students come back in January, after holiday break, they will be in the new building and the school day will be 8 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Right now, “The negative in the student's mind might be arriving at 6:40 in the morning. But going home at 12:12 p.m. doesn’t stink,” Cruickshank said.

There is a positive aspect for the younger students coming in: Instead of carrying seven classes at one time, they will only be responsible for three.

“So, there’s no excuse to get their homework done,” Cruickshank said.

The students will have seven total classes at the end of the year, but three in the first semester and four the second.

“It’s been fun trying to figure all this out,” she said.

Will there be new teachers at Destin High?

Cruickshank is still filling positions for the upcoming year.

“I have hired some replacements,” she said, noting she has hired a few new teachers.

In addition to filling empty slots, she is looking to add two new teachers.

Overall, there will be seven new faces at Destin High, two of whom will be filling new positions to accommodate increased enrollment.

What's happening with the executive director's position?

The Destin High governing board started interviews for that position on July 6. More than 50 people applied and the board has narrowed the field to 10.

“The 10 are going through a Zoom interview process,” Cruickshank said.

“They are taking their time to make sure they get the right person,” she said, noting she was not sure when the final decision would be made.

After the Zoom interviews, the committee will narrow it to three. The three will then come in for a town hall meeting.

Among the new executive director's duties will be serving as athletic director. Phil Dorn was the AD until this position did away with his office. His last day at Destin High was June 29.

Who is the athletic director for now?

“I'm handling situations as they come up and working with the fall sports to get them up and running,” Cruickshank said.

“It’s going to be a team effort until we see what it looks like,” she said.

“As long as there is a need for it and a coach for it, and interest in it … we’re going to keep going,” she said.

The football team and volleyball are already practicing.

“It may not look exactly the same, but we’re going to keep going," Cruickshank said.

“We’re here to serve the parents, students, and community. I’ve got to move forward … keep moving forward and growing.

“We’re a family and a team and we’re going to keep going,” she said.

What's the status of the new building?

“It’s coming along great … still on schedule,” Cruickshank said.

The new facility will be a 26,000-square-foot, three-story building that will house 800 students. The project is headed up by Lord & Son Construction and DAG Architects.

The crew is hoping to have it closed in later this week and install the windows on July 17.

Once the windows are in, they will start drywalling, Cruickshank added.

“It is moving along,” she said, noting they are on schedule as of now.

But in the meantime, for Destin High, “it’s going to be same classes, same activities … it may look a little different, but we’re still going to be full service.

“We’re here and we’re moving forward. We’re comfortable where we are both financially and academically and activity wise,” Cruickshank said.