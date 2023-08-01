From the classroom to the boat: Destin High fishing students go to work

Since Destin High School opened its doors a couple of years ago, students have had the chance to take a fishing class. This summer, some of those students have hooked jobs on charter boats and have been able to put what they learned in the classroom to work.

The whole idea behind the fishing class was to prepare those who are interested in fishing and want to make it a career, said Capt. Mike Parker, teacher of the class.

“The fishing class was a great fit for our community,” Parker said.

Destin, known as the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village,” is home to the largest fishing fleet working out of one port in Florida.

“The fishing class was something that was needed. Plus, it helps them with summer jobs,” Parker said, noting the class is offered as an elective.

This past year, Parker had about 50 students enrolled in the fishing class, and about a fourth of them have found jobs this summer.

Here’s a look at how some of those summer jobs are going.

Ben Otto, Shock’n Y’all

While this isn’t his first summer working on a charter boat, Otto said the fishing class at Destin High has definitely helped.

“It gives you stuff to know before you get out there … stuff that you would learn out there, but you just learn it before ... so, you’re ready to go,” Otto said.

Last summer, he worked aboard the Sweet William, but this summer Otto has been locked in with Capt. Katie Anderson on the Shock’n Y’all.

“I get there at 4 in the morning,” to get everything ready for a 5:30 a.m. departure, Otto said.

“He gets our rods out and ready, gets our carcasses for chum, goes to get ice, checks the oil, and makes sure everything is tidy and ready for our customers,” Anderson said.

“He debriefs and trains up our crew on what to expect and how to use our rods,” she said.

During the trips, Otto is also responsible for dropping the anchor, setting the lines, and ensuring the customers have the best time possible, Anderson said.

“Once we hook up on a shark, he will assist the customer in getting the shark to the boat. He will also wire the shark as it gets closer to the vessel. Once he releases the shark safely, he congratulates the customers on their amazing fight and their hard work,” she said.

“I love shark fishing,” Otto said. However, his “all-time favorite” is trolling.

“If I could get out there and troll all day, I would,” he said.

But for now, he’s just glad to be on the water and hopes to be a captain one day.

“There is so much more than what meets the eyes,” Anderson said.

“Ben (Otto) is learning social skills, teamwork, responsibilities, respect, and the value of a dollar. He does an amazing job and I’m so thankful to have him with us,” she said.

“I know how hard it can be because I’ve been there myself,” said Anderson, who worked alongside her dad for years as a deckhand and is now sitting in the captain's chair.

“He never complains and always gets the job done. He is a prime example of what hard work and dedication looks like. I would give him an A+,” Anderson said.

Otto, who will be a senior at Destin High this year, plans to go to diesel mechanic school before captain school.

Wyatt Hinze, First Light

Although he’s not the first Hinze to work aboard the First Light, this is his first summer aboard the charter boat.

Wyatt’s dad, Mike, who now has his own boat, decked for Capt. Steve Haeusler for about five years when he was starting out years ago.

Wyatt, 16, who will be a junior this year at Destin High, works about three to four days a week aboard the First Light and loves it.

“I’m liking fishing. It’s what I like to do. And getting paid to do it. Nothing better,” Hinze said.

He works three to four days a week, when the First Light has 10- to 12-hour trips.

Danny Marshall is the first mate aboard the First Light and has taken Hinze under his wing.

“He’s been doing pretty good, coming along nicely. He will make a good deckhand one day,” Marshall said.

Marshall has been teaching him from the ground up.

“The first thing I always teach the mate is how to take care of the boat and how to maintain it. Then we move on to tying knots, and taking care of the customers,” Marshall said.

And by having a second mate on the boat, it has freed Marshall up to do other maintenance like fixing reels.

“It’s been nice,” Marshall said.

Working on a boat is not just catching fish.

“When you’re starting out, you have to do some of the grunt work,” he said, such as getting the ice in the morning and scrubbing the toilet at the end of the day.

"It's nice to have Wyatt on here to do some of that stuff. We don’t enjoy it, but we still have to do it,” Marshall said.

Haeusler is pleased to have Hinze aboard.

“He’s doing a great job … still learning, but he’s come a long way since he started,” Haeusler said.

“We caught a lot of fish today … he hooked a lot of those,” Haeusler said, looking at the rack full of red snapper and scamp.

Hinze recently gaffed his first wahoo, and on Wednesday he tied on his first leader and caught a fish on it.

“Eventually he’ll get to where he gets to hold a knife and filet a fish,” Haeusler said.

“He cuts bait a little bit, but not on a moving boat, we want to keep all our fingers,” Haeusler said with a smile.

"He shows up on time and he’s done a good job,” Haeusler said.

And making it a job is Hinze's goal. “Oh yeah … definitely,” Hinze said.

And the fishing class at Destin High has given him some pointers into making that a reality.

Hinze said he has learned to tie knots in class as well as “manners and being nice to people … having respect.”

Ethan Kennedy, Into the Blue

For 15-year-old Kennedy, this is his second summer to work as a deckhand aboard the fishing boats.

“My first year I was just kind of boat hopping,” Kennedy said.

But this year he has found a home aboard the Into the Blue with Capt. Craig “Groovy” Davis and Capt. Nino Bright.

“This is the best boat out there,” Kennedy said.

“They are so nice … they catch fish. We kill fish and that’s just what I’m about,” Kennedy said.

Davis said Kennedy started fishing aboard Into the Blue at the beginning of June.

“He’s fished every day since. He shows up every day and he’s been doing good,” Davis said.

Davis said this is Kennedy’s second season working on a boat.

“He already knew a little bit, backwards, but now he knows it right,” Davis jokingly said.

And it has worked out well having Kennedy aboard.

“We like him … he makes life a little easier,” Davis said.

Kennedy’s duties include making sure they have ice, bait, bleach and soap. He also baits hooks, cuts bait, and rigs the rods.

“He does everything but clean the fish,” Davis said.

“And he’s good with the customer … he’s got a good little personality on him,” Davis said.

Kennedy’s day starts at about 4:30 most mornings with getting ice. And sometimes he does not wrap up until about 8:30 or 11 p.m. depending on the condition of the windows on the boat.

"I’m starting to get a little tired,” he said on the early morning trips. “But I’m going at it every single day.”

His goal is to be a captain one day, but for now, he is excited just to be a deckhand aboard the Into the Blue. And he’s already signed up for the fishing class again at Destin High.

"Capt. Mike has taught me how to respect people better and associate with people better … that helped me out in getting a better job,” Kennedy said.