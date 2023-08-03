Destin High makes offer to Williams for executive director position

After narrowing the 50-plus applications for an executive director down to 10 and then two, the Destin High School governing board has made its choice: Donald Williams.

The board voted unanimously to extend the offer of the new position to Williams during a Friday morning board meeting. Williams currently serves as community superintendent for the Department of Defense Education Activity's (DoDEA) Pacific East District, which is based at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.

Part of the job description for the executive director is to oversee the school’s academics, cultural, financial and operational performance, as well as serve as the athletic director and plan and direct interscholastic athletic activities, including publicity for athletic events.

Earlier in the week the board had a town hall style meeting with the two final candidates, Williams and Jeffery Greenley.

Before the vote Friday, board member Keli O’Neal said she had received several emails that spoke well of both candidates.

One email said that the board couldn’t go wrong with either candidate, but that he felt Williams could make tough decisions.

Former board member Prebble Ramswell was in favor of Williams as well.

From all the emails and comments, O’Neal said, “it was nice to see that everybody took this seriously … but I think Willy Williams ultimately won out.”

Principal Christine Cruickshank said she “got along with both well and that both had great qualities” but that her vote would go for Williams as well.

Board member Virginia McBride said she liked both candidates, but she liked the “decisiveness” of Williams and that “he demanded respect … but not in a way that he was off limits.”

Currently Williams presides over a diverse team of 43 professionals, spanning instructional systems specialists and school administrators across 13 schools within a district office and four geographically dispersed school complexes on the Island of Okinawa, according to his cover letter on his application.

“I am proud to have led the DODEA Pacific East district to a resounding success during the recent Cognia systems accreditation visit, with our score of 370.48/400 significantly surpassing the national five-year average of 278.34-283.33,” Williams wrote.

“I am recognized as a dynamic contributor who fosters consensus, enhances capacity, and promotes the integration of educational technology into systems. My problem-solving skills are finely honed, and I am unafraid to make tough decisions when they serve the institution's and its students' best interests,” he wrote.

If Williams accepts, the board hopes to have him in place in about six weeks.