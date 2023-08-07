What's new at Destin Middle in 2023-2024

With a fresh coat of paint, some modern furniture and equipment, plus a few new teachers, Destin Middle School is ready for the new school year that begins Aug. 10.

Destin Middle, which had just a little over 800 students last year, will be welcoming 867 students Thursday morning.

And the enrollment is “evenly spread,” said Principal Belinda Small, among grades fourth through eighth.

While the students were out for the summer, the school has undergone a few renovations as well as a few additions. Here's a recap:

New veteran teachers

Destin Middle has seven new teachers, three in the fifth grade, three in the social studies department and one in ELA.

“We’re very excited to get experienced teachers,” Small said.

“I feel privileged and lucky to have all these additions to this school becauase they are so positive and driven. And they are passionate about kids,” Small said.

New football scoreboard

The Destin Marlins have a new scoreboard on the south end of the football field.

Small said the scoreboard was a project that was in the works before she came on staff last year.

“It just came to fruition since I’ve been here and we’re sure happy to have it and we think it looks stunning,” she said.

New technology

Some of the new technology at Destin Middle includes four Apple classrooms and 11 mobile clear touch screens.

“Our clear touch screens were thanks to our fantastic PTSA,” Small said.

The four Apple classrooms were made possible through a DoDEA grant, Small said. The classrooms include 30 iPads with a big screen where students can project their work from their iPad to the big screen.

“The teacher can monitor from her iPad as she walks around the room,” Small said.

New furniture

Some of the rooms have new collaborative modern classroom furniture with whiteboard desktops.

New class

Students will be offered a new high school credit Artificial Intelligence Course.

Over the summer LaTavia Deliford designed and trained elementary teachers in the integration of Artificial Intelligence Curriculum.

“Her exciting training is ongoing this school year,” Small said, and will be offered at Destin Middle.

New upgrades

All concrete entrances to every hall and common area has been upgraded.

All main street doors have been painted.

“Campus has been polished like a new silver coin,” Small said.

“It’s going to be fresh,” she said.

However, none of the renovations or upgrades to the school could not have happened without “the generous support of the community, school board member Marti Garnder … and the district,” Small said.