Destin High students get apprenticeships aboard charter boats

They have learned the basics of tying knots and safety on the water and even taken a few fishing trips, but now Destin High students in the fishing class will get chance to step into the “real world” and do an apprenticeship with some of Destin’s captains.

This summer, about a dozen of the students got summer jobs as deckhands, but this semester they will get course hours for time spent on the boat or fishing.

“All your hours will be kept up with,” said Capt. Mike Parker, Destin High fishing class teacher.

“I’ll be talking with the captains to see how you are doing … what your strengths are, and weaknesses are,” Parker told the dozen students who gathered for a meeting at the high school Monday night.

Fifteen third semester fishing class students got their assignment Monday night to a charter boat, private boat, sailboat charter or Fisherman’s Coop.

Brackin Cobb got assigned to the charter boat Reel Grace with Capt. Cliff Atwell.

“I’m excited. I look forward to working with him,” Cobb said. This will be his first time working aboard a boat.

As for Dean Redmond, he spent his summer doing some freelance work aboard the fishing boats War Horse and Linda Lucille.

Now he has been assigned to them for his apprenticeship and loves the idea.

“I can kill two birds with one stone … it’s pretty incredible … can’t do it anywhere else,” Redmond said.

Although he’s not sure he wants to be a captain or a fisherman, “it will always be an option. It’s definitely a passion. I like to fish a lot,” Redmond said.

Destin is home to the largest working fishing fleet in one port in Florida and on Monday night a few of those captains were at the meeting.

“The captains play a big part in this … they’ll be sharing their knowledge to help the next generation,” Parker said.

By putting the students on boats, they will not only learn about how to be a deckhand, but how to give safety briefings to customers, and learn how to clean the boat. They will also learn to tie up lines, do engine room work, change oil, filters, and oil disposal.

“Each captain will teach them different things,” Parker said.

And the students will not spend all their time on one boat, they will move around. Some have even been assigned to work aboard the Smile and Wave, a sailboat, with Capt. Pam Kane.

Others will spend time at the Destin Fisherman’s Cooperative and get a chance to see what they do there with supplies and fueling, while others will get the chance to spend time at Half Hitch Tackle or Ships Chandler.

“This is going to be a flexible program,” Parker said.

Parker encouraged the students: If the captain has a weekend trip planned, “get in on it … take every chance you can.”

“We want them to get as much time with a rod in the hand and experience with the captain as possible,” Parker said.

During the school year the students will be going over to Legendary Marine to get a “broader look” at the fishing industry.

Todd Royall, who has been with Legendary Marine for 20 years, was at the meeting Monday to speak to the students and their parents.

“You can have fun in your career and follow your passion,” Royall said, noting the advantage the students have today with the fishing class.

Royall said he wants to expose the students to all aspects of fishing, which includes knowing their boat and the electronics, to the sales side and managing the boat.

“You can make good money and still follow your passion,” he said.