FWB Vikings win second annual Hype on the Harbor Community Pep Rally

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log
The Fort Walton Beach Vikings were the winner of the second annual Hype on the Harbor Community Pep Rally event at HarborWalk Village on Saturday in Destin.

Everybody was “loud and proud” at the second annual Hype on the Harbor Community Pep Rally held at HarborWalk Village in Destin on Saturday. 

Out of the five schools participating, the Fort Walton Beach Vikings walked away with the coveted “Hype on the Harbor” sign as well as $1,000 for their school. 

Destin High Football Coach EG Green gets his team "war ready" during the Hype on the Harbor event on Saturday.

The five schools participating in the event put on by the Okaloosa County School District were the Destin High Sharks, Niceville Golden Eagles, Choctawhatchee Indians and FWB Vikings. 

The Choctawhatchee Indian cheerleaders get the crowd going at the Hype on the Harbor event Saturday.

Each school had their 15 to 30 minutes of glory on the main stage for a “mini pep rally," plus they competed on social media during the week leading up to the big community pep rally for points. 

The Crestview Bulldogs were out in full force for the Hype on the Harbor Community Pep Rally at HarborWalk Village on Saturday.

Also, throughout the evening each school had a representative compete in a dance-off, a hula-hoop race and a dizzy bat hula-hoop event. 

Members of the Niceville football team take the stage as part of the Hype on the Harbor event at HarborWalk Village on Saturday.

The schools were out in full force with the Eagles soaring to the Choctaw Indians doing the chop. The drumlines from the schools did their job to get the crowd going, as did the cheer teams and football teams. 

Fort Walton Beach Viking Trevonn Gray breaks it down during the dance competition at the Hype on the Harbor event Saturday at HarborWalk Village in Destin.

When it was all said and done, the Fort Walton Beach Vikings walked away the winners for the 2023 event. 