FWB Vikings win second annual Hype on the Harbor Community Pep Rally

Everybody was “loud and proud” at the second annual Hype on the Harbor Community Pep Rally held at HarborWalk Village in Destin on Saturday.

Out of the five schools participating, the Fort Walton Beach Vikings walked away with the coveted “Hype on the Harbor” sign as well as $1,000 for their school.

The five schools participating in the event put on by the Okaloosa County School District were the Destin High Sharks, Niceville Golden Eagles, Choctawhatchee Indians and FWB Vikings.

Each school had their 15 to 30 minutes of glory on the main stage for a “mini pep rally," plus they competed on social media during the week leading up to the big community pep rally for points.

Also, throughout the evening each school had a representative compete in a dance-off, a hula-hoop race and a dizzy bat hula-hoop event.

The schools were out in full force with the Eagles soaring to the Choctaw Indians doing the chop. The drumlines from the schools did their job to get the crowd going, as did the cheer teams and football teams.

When it was all said and done, the Fort Walton Beach Vikings walked away the winners for the 2023 event.