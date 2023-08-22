'I'm excited about the opportunity in front of us,' says new DHS executive director

To say Donald “Willy” Williams is excited about becoming Destin High’s first ever executive director would be an understatement.

Williams has accepted the position and is looking to be here by Sept. 10 and on campus Sept. 11. Currently he is a community superintendent for the Department of Defense Education Activity’s (DoDEA) Pacific East District, which is based in Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.

“We are excited about all aspects of Destin, whether it be fishing or being on the beach or working hard for the school, we're excited about all aspects,” Williams said.

Destin High, a charter school, opened in 2021 with 300 students in grades nine through 11. In May, the school wrapped up with 470 students and graduated 59 in the first ever-ever graduation class. Today, in their third year, they have 630-plus enrolled.

In the spring, the governing board of the school decided to hire an executive director. After narrowing the 50-plus applications for the position down to 10 and then two, the board made the offer to Williams.

After meeting with the board, and some of the staff and students, Williams is thrilled for the opportunity.

“People have a yearning to do the right things for kids … that is what I hear in everything … to be a part of that is exciting.

“I felt so appreciated when I came down there that day, how would you not want to be a part of that team. They made me feel very welcome.

“And to be invited to lead that – man - what an exciting venture to be the leader,” Williams said.

A bit about Williams

He just celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary to his wife, Jamie. They have two children: a son, Toy, 19, and daughter Kaitlyn, 16. Toy is a junior at Anderson University studying criminal justice, while Kaitlyn will be a junior at Destin High.

Williams is thrilled to be coming to a fishing community. He grew up fishing the outer banks of North Carolina with his parents and says fishing is “in my blood.”

And he loves the idea of Destin High having a fishing class.

“It’s a huge deal. I think of the idea of how innovative that is in preparing kids for things other than being a college professor,” he said.

Williams said in education, they do a lot of preparing kids on the academic side of things, but not the rest.

“What are we doing to prepare children to be musicians? What are we doing to prepare children to be athletes or dance?” he asked.

An arts background

“I’m a huge supporter of the fine arts,” he said, noting music has been an important part of his life.

“So, I’m really excited about what we can do to excel not only in athletics and academically, but in the fine arts realm,” he said.

Williams grew up playing the piano and leading music in the church. When at college he got a scholarship to play piano for the university bands and choirs at Clemson.

“It’s been such an important part of my life. I think every kid should be involved in some kind of extracurricular activity. That is what leads to enrichment in life and well-rounded kids,” Williams said.

“You can’t just go in and only do academics,” he said.

An approach to education

When he was assistant principal in Italy, Williams did a project called the challenge and empower project. He explained it was a program where kids would pick something they wanted to learn about, and they would support it over the course of the school year.

“I think people are excited about those kinds of ideas,” Williams said.

“How do we be innovative with education and keep education relevant in this world where a kid can go online and learn anything,” he said.

Williams is all about making it relevant and enriching the lives of the students.

High hopes for Destin High

Coming in brand new to Destin High, Williams says they have the “opportunity to be the No. 1 high school in the country.”

His idea is to set such an example of what education should look like that people people looking in say, how did they do that, how they can be a part or how they can replicate it.

“I think we have to do everything with a measure of deep thought. How are we going to do this because we want to get it right,” Williams said.

“We have to figure out how to do programs that enrich kids' lives beyond central core academic programs … to me it is central to what we must do in education,” he said.

First thing first

Coming from Japan, Williams first wants to get to Destin and see “what’s happening on the ground.”

“I think before you can make any big changes in a place or an organization, you have to come see what’s happening that’s really great and see what’s happening that might need some correction,” he said.

“Things that need correction, we’ll have to take time to put together a plan to make sure we learn from it, that we grow from it, and that we get it right as we move forward,” Williams said.

As for things that are really great, “we look at how we can amplify it, exemplify it and replicate it,” he said.

So, for now, he is just looking to get to Destin and getting to know the teachers and students as well as parents and others in the community.

“For me it’s about getting there and taking time to build deep relationships, and learning all the different pieces about what makes Destin High School tick. What makes it great already and what can we do in areas that might need improvement to move those forward … to take to the next level.

The three Rs

Williams says he is a huge believer in “relationships” and the three Rs he has used throughout life.

He says when you build deep relationships, you can make education relevant to people. And when you can make it relevant you can get them to the rigor part, which is where we do that deep enrichment piece, he said.

"I’m excited about the opportunity that is in front of us. I’m excited to get there and see where we go from here,” he said, noting he’s in no rush to make any sweeping changes at the beginning.

"For me, it’s taking the time to figure out what we are doing and then setting that visionary path and laying out a plan as to how we’re going to accomplish it in the next three to five years,” he said.

New beginnings, building

Although he did not get the chance to walk around the new three-story facility at the high school, he has seen the photos online, including the recent “topper ceremony” and is excited about the new adventure.

"What an exciting time for the kids to be able to be a part of that – it gives them real-life experiences and it gets them excited about their education – I think they have to be involved in all of it,” he said.

Students, teachers, and others in the community were able to sign a steel beam that will become part of the new building.

“When we involve kids or young adults in events like that – they treasure it more-because they are a part of it,” he said.

“So, I’m excited about the new building ... and the exciting changes that are happening to give a platform for kids to be able to learn in appropriate facilities,” Williams said.

The new building will feature 24 classrooms, two full science labs, one art lab and quaint courtyards for outdoor learning sessions. It is scheduled to open in December.

A capital building campaign is underway to contribute to the cost of the new building, and donors can have a classroom named in their honor or have the building bear their name or company name.

Fundraising with purpose

When it comes to fundraising, Williams said, everything is on the table.

He has seen big bazaars, silent auctions, dinner theaters to blankets at football games used to raise funds.

“Everything is on the table as long as it is legal or not immoral,” he said with a laugh.

After he gets to Destin High he plans to dive into the programs and see what is working and what needs support. And then build a plan specific to what needs to be funded.

“Sometimes people just raise money to raise money. I think we have to be intentional when we raise money. We say that we are raising it for this purpose and then we make sure we are good stewards of people's money when they have given it to us,” he said.

“The idea is how do we come in and make a pointed approach to meet the requirements and needs that we have, and on the flip side when people are generous that we are really good stewards of their money and we’re really transparent with what we are doing with it,” he said.

In the spring of last school year, there were some questions concerning misuse of funds. Williams says his plans are to move forward.

“Right now, what we do is we take where we are, we learn from where we were, and we grow from it, and we move forward. I’m all about let's take what is happening great and amplify it. If it needs correction, we learn from it, we grow from it and do better next time.

“I don’t worry too much about the past. I focus on the now and the future while learning from past, so we don’t repeat mistakes,” he said.

Meeting the family

Williams spoke highly of the board, students and Principal Christine Cruickshank.

“The deep warm welcome … even the appreciation that I came there to be a part of that family. It made me want to be included in the family of Destin High School,” Williams said.

“I’m so excited about working closely with people that want to do great things for kids. And I’m excited about the broader community,” Williams said, noting he is a Clemson alumnus and looking forward to meeting other alumni in the area.

He loves the whole idea of Destin High and community.

“How do you make the school the hub of the community, so that people want to pour into lives of young adults. But that the school, gives back to the community. The whole idea that we produce young adults that can be productive in the community,” he said.

Williams went on to say that he wanted to be a part of the “excellence and greatness that is happening,” at Destin High.

“When I get there my plan is to listen intently to people, so that we can build the best education possible to enrich the lives of every student that wants to come to that school,” he said.