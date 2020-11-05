Destin Middle remembers Isadora Vicente, 2nd student killed in crash in less than a month

In less than a month, Destin Middle School has lost a second student to a tragic vehicle accident.

Isadora Vicente, 12, was pronounced dead at the accident scene on Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County on Sunday just hours before the Destin community gathered for a memorial service for 11-year-old Kohltan Ward, who died Oct. 22, following a bicycle-vehicle accident.

"Our school community is processing this tragic news and coping with heartache," Destin Principal Grant Meyer wrote in an email following the news of Isadora's death.

Meyer, like so many others in the community, was at the service for Kohltan on Sunday, only to find out later about Isadora.

"This is a difficult time. We especially want our students to know we care and support them. Our condolences and thoughts go out to all of Isadora’s family and friends," he said.

"We are offering support services to our students and staff. We have Spanish speaking counselors coming in since many of Isadora’s friends are of Hispanic and Latino culture," Meyer added.

"It has been a tough time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will be able to lean on each other as they remember their classmates and get through this together."

Isadora, a seventh-grader, was a member of the Destin Middle School Marlin soccer team.

"She was a great kid. Always positive in the class and on the field. Just a joy to be around," said her coach, Demetris Stevens.

Isadora had been on the junior varsity soccer team for two years.

"She loved being part of the team and being with the girls," Stevens said.

Teacher Merri Willis, who had Isadora in a math class last year, described her as the "sweetest, most gentle girl ever."

Patricia Malpass, who taught Isadora advanced math this year, said "she was a beautiful, smart, sweet, sweet girl. We are heartbroken for her family, friends, and our community."

A GoFundMe page for Isadora's family has drawn a lot of interest. As of noon Wednesday, 183 people had donated more than $19,200, surpassing the goal of $15,000.