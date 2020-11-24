Community turns out for Krushin for Kohltan Cabbage Ball Tournament fundraiser

Some came to play ball, some to have fun, others to volunteer — but all came to support the Ward family at the Krushin For Kohltan Cabbage Ball Tournament.

More than 300 people came out Sunday to Dalton Threadgill Little League Park in Destin for a fundraiser for the Ward family, who recently lost their 11-year-old son, Kohltan, when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle.

The Destin Little League Association, volunteers and various sponsors from the community pulled together a cabbage ball tournament with eight teams participating. A cabbage ball is a 16-inch softball — but much squishier — and can be played without a glove, although most wore gloves.

Winner of the double-elimination tournament was team Let's Play for K.

But more than playing ball, it was a day to show support and give back.

"Sunday was a day to remember Kohltan Ward, with friends and family and a competitive spirit ... from the volunteers who put the event on, to the sponsors who helped to get it done," said Brandon Patzig of Klutch brand, who helped organize the event.

Kohltan played in the Destin Little League and loved the ball field. His younger siblings, along with many other youngsters were at the ballpark on Sunday to play in the jump houses from Jump and Jive entertainment as well as just enjoy an afternoon at the park.

In addition to the games, Century 21/Blue Marlin Realty employees served hot dogs, hamburgers, pecan pie and cookies while Roccos Seafood workers served up a country low boil, complete with shrimp, sausage and corn on the cob.

Folks had a chance to purchase a Kohltan T-shirt or get their baseball bat wrapped by Travis Bailey and son.

Other sponsors and those who volunteered their services were Harbor Docks, Lapaz, Boshamps, Greenhouse, Coastal Beach Service, Lee Auto Holdings and Jimmy's Ice Cream.

All proceeds from the day were to benefit the Ward family.

"What I want to leave to the younger generation is a sense of pride in helping without receiving anything in return. Do something because of how it makes you feel, not because of what you might get from it," Patzig said.

"I'm so proud to be a part of this community," he added.