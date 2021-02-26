Corey Newcomb named Crestview Police Department Officer of the Year

Brian Hughes Public Information Officer | City of Crestview

CRESTVIEW — Police Officer Corey Newcomb was recognized by his fellow officers, Chief Stephen McCosker and city leaders as the city’s Officer of the Year for 2020.

In presenting Newcomb to the City Council at a recent meeting, McCosker said the honoree has retired from the United States Air Force with 21 years of service, during which time he served 17 years with the Security Forces and four years as a basic training Instructor.

“Coupled with three and a half years of service with the police department, Officer Newcomb has devoted his adult life to his nation and community,” McCosker said.

The officer had also served the Crestview Police Department for several years previously before taking a sabbatical following a family tragedy.

The chief cited an impressive service record for his agency’s officer of the year.

“In 2020, Officer Newcomb proved himself to be a top performer in the department," McCosker said.

During the year, Newcomb:

Responded to 1,795 calls for service

Completed 151 offense reports

Conducted 70 traffic stops, and

Made 31 arrests.

“Beyond the statistics, Officer Newcomb is a Field Training Officer and assisted in training five new officers, who have since become full time officers with the department,” the chief said.

Newcomb's dedication to public service was highlighted several times during the year as evidenced by three letters of appreciation from his peers praising his work ethic, professionalism and commitment.

“Officer Newcomb has an outstanding ability to build rapport with individuals, especially during times of crisis,” McCosker said. “On at least two separate occasions, Officer Newcomb was praised for his patience and demeanor when he responded to calls where individuals were having suicidal thoughts, one of which has been publicly praised by the city manager.”

Reiterating his comments from that incident, City Manager Tim Bolduc told the officer, “I was incredibly proud of what you did that day,” and further cited Newcomb’s ability to de-escalate a tense situation and lower the tension level at an incident scene.

“Thank you for all you do for us,” said Councilman Harry LaBoeuf. “We may not always say it, but it is greatly appreciated.”

“He’s a great asset to the city,” said Mayor JB Whitten while presenting Newcomb with the mayoral coin.

In addition, the officer received certificates as both the Officer of the Year and the Officer of the Quarter, plus a watch presented by Rachel Lewis of Lewis Diamond Gallery in Crestview.

“I’m a little surprised,” Newcomb said upon accepting the accolades Monday evening. “I’m humbled. The best thing you can be is recognized by your peers.”

“Officer Newcomb's work ethic, professionalism and compassion for the city, the agency and the citizens of Crestview is very evident and is the epitome of the city of Crestview's mission statement,” McCosker concluded.