Who will wear the crown of Miss Destin 2021?

Now is the time to throw your hat into the ring. Applications are now being accepted for young ladies that might like to be Miss Destin.

Who can be Miss Destin?

Destin high school girls between the ages of 16-19 that reside within 32541, 32540 or 32550 zip codes between the Destin bridge and Sandestin on the south side of Choctawhatchee Bay are eligible. They must be single and never married. The application deadline is March 25 and can be picked up at the Destin Community Center or the Destin Fishing Rodeo office.

Although Miss Destin’s primary function is to represent the Destin Fishing Rodeo at weigh-ins every day during the month of October, it's more than that. She serves as a public figure throughout the year, representing Destin at many functions.

This past year with the COVID-19 looming around, Miss Destin 2020 Lauren Adams managed to make it out to represent Destin at the Destin Christmas Parade, as well as the drive-through Christmas event at the Destin Community Center for the children and families. She also participated in the kid’s fishing day and the Pinfish Classic.

“The Destin Fishing Rodeo for sure was my favorite, but the kid’s fishing day was second,” Adams said. “I really did love being out on the boat with the kids and helping them catch a fish because for some it was their first time.”

Right now, Adams hopes to represent Destin at the Boshamps Flathead Cobia Tournament.

“I’m trying to see what else I can do before I pass the crown,” Adams said, noting she hopes to participate in a possible Easter event.

With the title of Miss Destin comes a $2,000 academic scholarship. The pageant is not a beauty contest. Contestants are judged on personality, communication skills and availability to fulfill the duties of Miss Destin at the 73rd Destin Fishing Rodeo. Prior to the pageant, girls will get the chance to participate in a Judges Tea on May 2. The girls will have individual interviews with the pageant judges as well as an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon with other contestants and their parents.

“If I had to give advice to the girls who wanted to be Miss Destin, I would say to be yourself throughout the whole process. It truly is a lot of fun and the girls that you compete with will become some of your best friends,” Adams said.

“Don’t be scared to step out of your comfort zone and talk and get to know everyone because there will be people that you spend a lot of time with when it comes to the Rodeo season and it’s always great to make a fabulous first impression,” she added.

In years past, the Destin Community Center has been the host for the Miss Destin Pageant, but due to the pandemic and closures, last year’s pageant was held at Shoreline Church.

With things still up in the air at the community center, Shoreline Church has agreed to again host the Miss Destin pageant.

“The event was so lovely in 2020, and the staff were so accommodating that we are excited to have it there again this year,” said Helen Donaldson, executive director of the Destin Fishing Rodeo.

The pageant is set for May 8 with Christian Garman as host.

But before a new Miss Destin is selected, the Rodeo would like to give Miss Destin 2020 a proper sendoff.

The Rodeo, Inn on Destin Harbor and AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar are joining forces for a farewell party for Miss Destin Lauren Adams.

“We traditionally have had a meet Miss Destin event before the Rodeo, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were unable to have the party,” Donaldson said. “We want Lauren to have all the experiences Miss Destin is afforded in a normal year. So, on April 15 at 5 p.m. at the Inn on Destin Harbor we will have a fun event.”

The event is open to Rodeo participants, volunteers, captains and invited guests. Please RSVP to 850-837-6734.

For more information about Miss Destin and how to get an application, call 850-837-6734 or email fishing@destinfishingrodeo.org.

