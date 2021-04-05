Nothing Bundt Cakes in Destin always has a reason to celebrate

Opened just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country, Nothing Bundt Cakes, still found a reason to celebrate.

“There is still a reason to celebrate every day, which is why we exist,” said Kevin Arnold, who opened the popular bakery franchise near the end of 2019.

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz in 1997, and offers various size of cakes, from bite-sized bundtinis to a 10-inch Bundt cake that serves up to 18 people. Today there are more than 300 franchises in the United States and Canada.

“Business has been great,” Arnold said as he welcomed customers into his store in the heart of Destin.

“Covid slowed us down a little bit, but we never shut down. We were very fortunate,” he said, noting the support from the community.

Arnold said they took precautions, such as limiting the number of people allowed in the lobby and even offering deliveries.

“We were trying to get out to everyone that there was still a reason to celebrate. Birthdays happen every single day. … some type of celebratory event happens every day,” he said.

What makes the Nothing Bundt Cakes special?

“We don’t just sell cake. We sell joy,” Arnold said.

“We’re in the joy business and everything that goes along with it … and then plus the taste of our cake. That’s the highlight of it,” he said.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has nine standard flavors offered all the time, such as chocolate chocolate chip, classic vanilla, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, confetti, carrot, lemon, marble and pecan praline.

“Everything is made right here … all of our cakes and all of our frosting,” Arnold said.

The signature frosting is made with velvety cream cheese and real butter.

In addition to the regular flavors, they also rotate out featured flavors every 30 days or so, depending on their popularity. From now until the end of May the featured flavor is strawberry and cream.

Blueberry will be next.

Mallory Holl of Destin says she visits the business often.

“When I was pregnant over the summer, I craved it,” she said, noting she really enjoyed the blueberry bundtlets. However, she says white chocolate raspberry is her go-to flavor.

One of the big favorites and longest running feature flavor is pumpkin in the fall.

“They all like it,” Arnold said.

Not only do the cakes taste great, but they can be decorated for special events.

“Everything is hand-crafted that goes on a cake,” he added.

“This is your one-stop celebratory event place. You can come here and not only get your cake but you can get any accessories you need,” Arnold said.

For example, they can put a bundlet on top of a cup or glass and wrap it up.

“So when the guests eat the cake, they have a gift left over from the event,” such as a baby shower or birthday party, he said.

Right now, Nothing Bundt Cakes has no local discounts, but it does offer “cake cards” for the frequent visitor. Card holders get their cards punched, whether they buy a bundtini, bundtlet or a cake. After the 12th one, the 13th is free.

And once folks taste the cake they’ll be back. That's what happened to Arnold himself.

“I had never even heard of Nothing Bundt Cakes, but then one day (in 2017) I tasted the cake. I had the cake in Pensacola and it sent me to where I am right now. The cake was just phenomenal,” he said.

“When you come in here you know your expectation is good cake, and we deliver with the highest quality of cake there is,” Arnold said.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. After April they plan to extend hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.