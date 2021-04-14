Boardwalk along Destin harbor getting a few repairs

Nothing lasts forever by the ocean, at least not boardwalks.

The boardwalk along Destin harbor is in need of some repairs and city workers have been replacing boards in recent weeks.

During the last week of March, workers from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department were working just west of Fishing Fleet Marina replacing boards that were starting to rot as well as removing the three pergolas that covered the benches.

The city staff basically used materials they already had on hand to make the repairs needed near Fishing Fleet, said Catherine Card, public information manager for the city.

However, at last week's Destin City Council meeting, council members gave unanimous approval to also remove and replace the boardwalks behind Galati’s and AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar.

The boardwalk is used year-round to traverse from one end of the fishing docks to the other, but this time of year it gets more foot traffic with spring breakers and it will only increase with summer on the horizon.

The project is being done “to ensure the public’s health, safety, and welfare, due to the nature of the timing, potential trip/fall hazards,” the motion read.

The cost of the project is not to exceed $82,498.

The boardwalk replacement is scheduled to begin this week, according to Card.