Destin Marlin Spirit Shirt Day big success, benefits athletics and academics

Long before the doors opened, folks were in line waiting to get those Spirit Shirts at Destin Middle School on Thursday morning.

As part of getting back to as normal as possible, Destin Middle School students will be wearing Spirit Shirts to school Monday through Thursday as part of their school uniform. Friday is open for casual wear.

Last year because of the pandemic and some students taking classes online, the school opted out of uniforms.

But this year the Spirit Shirts are back, and come in a variety of designs and colors. But one thing they all have in common is Destin Marlin pride.

“The first customer was ready to go at 8:15 a.m.,” said Destin Athletic Director Ron Griffiths, who heads up the Spirit Shirt Day.

“We’ve had tremendous participation,” said Destin Assistant Principal Karl Schroeder as he sported a marlin tie with a marlin tie clip.

“We’re getting back to normal,” Schroeder said.

New Principal Belinda Small was even sporting one of the new Spirit Shirt designs that looked similar to the sitcom show "Friends."

Last year, the school didn’t have a “readiness day” to buy the shirts because of COVID-19.

So, people were “excited” to get out and buy the shirts, Schroeder said

Griffiths said the people who showed up early have “done this before.”

“They know if they get here early, they have a better chance of getting their sizes,” he added.

The shirts come in youth small to X-large, plus adult small to X-large.

“A lot of our youth sizes are going quick,” said Griffiths, who noted that the school has a lot of first-time fifth-graders as well as sixth-graders who haven’t had to wear a Marlin shirt before.

He recruited some of the student athletes to help work the Spirit Shirt tables.

“I didn’t get a break until 11:15 a.m.,” said Carson Fayard, noting how busy it was.

Fayard is on the volleyball, basketball and track teams at DMS.

“I had three tables full with 14 sets on each table … sold out,” said Izzy Douglas, who plays softball and volleyball for the Marlins.

Griffiths had 21 tables set up throughout the gym with various designs of shirts, some in cotton and some Dri-Fit.

“The Dri-Fit are selling good,” he said.

Zade Greenwood and his brother Jye were getting in on the Dri-Fit shirts.

“It’s easier to run in track and football with,” said Zade, who will be an eighth-grader.

By noon, the number of tables was dwindling. An area on the east end of the gym where Griffiths had 600 shirts across a dozen tables was down to just three tables.

“They are selling at a clip,” he said.

By the end of day, a little more than 1,600 shirts had sold, Griffiths said.

The cost of a Spirit Shirt is $20 each or five for $90.

Money raised from the event benefits the athletic programs as well as academics.

“The money helps to compensate for seeding of the fields, maintenance, equipment just upkeep,” Griffiths said.

“It helps to maintain and upgrade the athletic facilities,” he said, such as refinishing the gym floor.

On the academic side, the funds help pay for copy paper and other items.

“The money is used for everybody … it benefits all students in some form or fashion,” Griffiths said.

If students missed out on Spirit Shirt Day, they can order their Marlin pride wear through the front office or by contacting Griffiths. The Spirit Shirts are part of the school uniform.