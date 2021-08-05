Crew aboard Under Pressure pick up a few spiny lobster and more during mini-season

It happens every July, divers get the chance to harvest spiny lobster for two days before the season officially opens up Aug. 6.

And make no mistake, area divers took advantage of the mini-season, July 28-29.

On Thursday, Capt. Tom Schmitz took a crew out on the Under Pressure with the goal of bagging spiny lobsters.

After about eight hours on the Gulf of Mexico, the guys came back with two spiny lobsters and 11 shovel nose lobsters, sometimes referred to as slipper lobsters, plus two lionfish.

“We found eight spiny (lobsters) but six of them had eggs,” Schmitz said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website “The harvest or possession of egg bearing spiny lobster, or any other egg bearing species of lobster, is prohibited.”

So, six of their spiny lobsters had to be released, but they did find two keepers.

Schmitz said they never left state waters, which is from shore out to nine nautical miles.

“We made six dives,” said Rick Hayes, who picked up one of the spiny lobsters.

In about 100 feet of water, Schmitz said they divided in groups and every group did three dives.

“We found lobsters on most every dive, it was just whether they had eggs or not,” Schmitz said. “I thought we did good. I haven’t seen that many regular diving and so I was happy with what we got.”

The spiny lobsters were about 3 to 5 pounds each, which is about average size, Schmitz said. The bag limit on spiny lobster is 12 per person during the mini-season. And the carapace of the lobster must measure 3 inches or more. The carapace is the armor-like body part of the lobster.

“We did a little bit better last year, but this year they just didn’t seem to be around as much,” Schmitz said.

One thing that was around were sharks.

“On our first dive, we saw two sharks,” Hayes said, noting they paid closer attention to what they were doing.

“From the bottom to the top, they followed us up,” Hayes said.

“They were about 6- to 8-footers, about 200 to 300 pounds each,” said Bob Foy, who bagged one of the keeper spiny lobsters.

As to what kind of shark, Schmitz said, “gray toothy ones.”

However, the crew didn’t let a few sharks stop them from getting what they came for.

And where did they find the lobster?

Schmitz explained they typically find them under a ledge.

“I think they come out at night time to feed, so during the day they are just under ledge, hanging out waiting for dark,” he said.

The group used flash lights to spot the lobster, especially the smaller shovel nose. And you have to be quick of hand to grab the spiny.

In addition to the lobsters, the group also grabbed a few lionfish.

Andy Sherer pulled in two lionfish using a pole spear.

“I got both of them on the same shot,” Sherer said.

“We saw hundreds of lionfish, but that’s not what we were after,” Hayes said.

Sherer said he did grab a spiny but had to let it go because it had eggs.

“We saw a lot more shovel nose as well, but they had eggs,” Hayes said.

The regular recreation spiny lobster season opens up Aug. 6 and will remain open until March 31, 2022. The bag limit is six per person.