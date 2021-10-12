DeFuniak Springs Community Center's skate park temporarily closed for repairs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — The skate park at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center is closed for the next several weeks for repairs. The park is located at 361 North 10th Street.

Parks Supervisor Charlie Arcabascio said some of the ramps used by skate boarders are showing signs of separated joints and general “wear and tear,” which need to be repaired. He plans to have the skate park closed until sometime in December.

For further information, contact the DeFuniak Springs Public Works Department at 850-892-8534.