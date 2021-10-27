Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida announces annual Fenner Ride Cycling event

Special to Gannett

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida (BBBSNWFL), along with the West Florida Wheelmen Bicycle Club, present the annual Fenner Ride on Oct. 30. This classic cycling event will start at the Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom St. in Milton.

October is a great time to get outside, enjoy the cooler temperatures, reconnect with nature, and enjoy all that life has to offer. This ride gives riders a unique chance to experience Northwest Florida’s native wildlife, natural environments, and beautiful scenery along the Blackwater Heritage Trail. A ride for all cycling levels, you choose 18, 42, 62, or 100 miles.

BBBSNWFL is adding a spooky addition to the 18-mile ride. For those participating in the 18-mile ride, there will be an opportunity to dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and be entered in the costume contest. The winner will be announced after the ride is completed.

Registration is open now until the day of the race. Registration fee is $55. Sign up by visiting http://bit.ly/FENNER.

BBBSNWFL is welcoming back Flora McConnell Hammond and Carolyn McConnell Reeder as the Presenting Sponsor for this year’s Fenner Ride. This cycling event is dedicated to the memory of their father, Dr. Fenner McConnell, along with Matt Wantz.

Both men were avid cyclists and former members of the West Florida Wheelmen.

Dr. Fenner McConnell, a medical examiner for a four-county district in the Panhandle, was killed in 1998 by a hit-and-run driver as he rode his bicycle across the Bob Sikes Bridge, which connects Pensacola to Santa Rosa Island. Wantz was tragically killed while working in a local bike shop.