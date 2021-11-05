Health officials lift red tide alert for Shirah Beach, Beasley Park and FWB Access 7

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County has lifted the health alert issued Oct. 26 for the presence of red tide near Shirah Beach, Beasley Park and Ft. Walton Beach Access Seven.

Follow-up water samples taken in coordination with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show red tide is not present/background or low levels near these locations, indicating the public may resume water-related activities.

It is important that the public continue to exercise caution and good judgement. If you experience respiratory or eye irritation, you should consider leaving the area or seeking relief in an air-conditioned space.

Previously:Red tide spotted at beaches in Destin and Fort Walton Beach

More like this:Red tide reported from Navarre to South Walton; bacteria reported in three Okaloosa parks

The latest sample results can be viewed on ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov. Report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center. Call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist.