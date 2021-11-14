Downtown Christmas lights are coming! Fort Walton Beach’s Light Up the Night scheduled Nov. 26

Special to Gannett

Mark your calendars for Fort Walton Beach’s Light Up the Night event on Friday, Nov. 26, when the Downtown Christmas Lights and the Landing Christmas Tree will shine for the first time this holiday season. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. at the Landing with Christmas music, a visit and storybook reading from Santa, and a message from Mayor Dick Rynearson.

At 5:30 p.m. sharp, all of the Downtown lights and the Christmas Tree will come on, welcoming the holiday season in Fort Walton Beach. You don’t want to miss this festive tradition.