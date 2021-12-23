Meet the winners of Destin's Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The City of Destin has announced the winners of this year’s Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest.

The contest proved to be difficult to judge as many Destin homes, businesses and organizations did a fantastic job showing their holiday spirit through decorations.

Information was provided to the judges who canvassed Destin with the challenging task of picking the best-of-the-best.

• Best Decorated Business — King’s Furniture & Mattress, 737 Harbor Boulevard

• Best Overall Holiday — David Stowe, Burning Tree Drive

• Best Decorated Home — The Morgan Family, Dawn Lane

• Best Decorated Organization — The Palms of Destin, 4201 Indian Bayou Trail

The winners will be recognized by Mayor Gary Jarvis and the Destin City Council at the Jan. 3 council meeting. Each winner will receive a plaque commemorating the contest. The city wishes to thank all the contest judges who graciously donated their time.