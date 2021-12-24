FPRA Northwest Florida Coast Chapter collects toys at Mingle & Jingle mixer

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — The Florida Public Relations Association's Northwest Florida Coast Chapter is celebrating a successful Mingle & Jingle Holiday Mixer held at Sunset Bay Café in Miramar Beach Dec. 16.

The Northwest Florida Coast Chapter's Inaugural Mingle & Jingle Holiday Mixer raised more than $4,000 for future professional development opportunities and scholarships throughout 2022. Raising these funds is critical to enable the NFL Coast Chapter to provide networking luncheons and future events for individuals in the marketing and public relations field.

There was a packed house with more than 50 guests in attendance at the event presented by Okaloosa Gas District. Attendees enjoyed food and drinks, a silent auction, photo booth, champagne toast, and music throughout the evening.

“It is a wonderful feeling to witness two years’ worth of work come together for such an amazing event,” said Jenni Brunson, Chapter president. “This is the result of the hard work of the men and women of our chapter’s board of directors. The attendees, donors, and sponsors exceeded our expectations, and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome!”

HOLIDAY GIFT DRIVE

Guests attending the Mingle & Jingle event brought more than 300 gifts and toys benefitting Northwest Florida Guardian ad Litem Foundation.

The non-profit organization provides for abused, abandoned and neglected children throughout Northwest Florida and supports the volunteer advocates in the Northwest Florida Guardian ad Litem program.

SPONSORSHIP SHOUTOUT

Special thanks to our additional event sponsors: Sunset Bay Café, To Do In Destin, Prescott Architects, Serenity by the Sea Spa, Tipsy Mule, Coastal Reflections, Scarlett Magazine, and Destin Life/Bay Life/SoWal Life.