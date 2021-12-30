Yard waste days: Fort Walton Beach picking up unwanted household items in January

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — During the month of January, residents of the City of Fort Walton Beach can leave unwanted household items curbside for pickup on regularly scheduled yard waste days. There is no need to call for a Friday appointment. See the schedule at fwb.org.

Items that can be picked up include furniture, mattresses, old grills and appliances. NO hazardous items, construction debris or tires. Please call 850-833-9655 for more information. For Hazardous Waste Disposal needs, the Okaloosa County Haz-Mat Center is the answer! Call 850-301-2013 for details. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

Hazardous items include paint, pesticides, used oil filters, pool chemicals, batteries, gas, solvents, paint products, tar, automotive chemicals, fluorescent bulbs, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, computer monitors, etc. Disposal is free for residential customers.

Tires can be disposed of for FREE at the South Okaloosa County Transfer Station. Call 850-651-7394 for more information. This applies only to local households, not businesses. Tire sizes are limited to passenger and light truck tires. Five tires per household/per month.