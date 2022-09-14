Meet the people who make sure Destin Fishing Rodeo volunteers are well fed

If it's October, people are going to show up at the Destin Fishing Rodeo with food for the volunteers.

"They do it because they know how hard the volunteers work and the long hours," said Helen Donaldson, executive director of the rodeo. "And they just enjoy doing it out of the goodness of their heart."

For almost two decades now, Ed Hartwig, fondly known as "Barbecue Ed," shows up at the rodeo with a couple of tins filled with racks of ribs, brisket and smoker beans.

"I just enjoy doing it," said Hartwig, who lives in Miramar Beach.

This year's rodeo will be Hartwig's 17th year to bring down the barbecue. Hartwig, who hails from Cincinnati, was an athletic trainer and chemistry teacher for 30-plus years.

"That's how I made my living. I got into barbecue by accident and it just took off," he said.

When he retired to the Emerald Coast, he brought his smoker with him.

"I've lived here 20-plus years and the rodeo is a major part of everybody down here. ... I think it should be anyhow," Hartwig said, noting he likes to just come down and watch the fish come in.

"I'm just an old Cincinnati boy, and we don't have fish like that in Cincinnati," he said.

While the rodeo is about fish, for Hartwig, "it's about people, too."

"And you know I'll be there," he said, noting he's already been out looking for just the right meat for the volunteers.

Hartwig is just one of many that bring food to the volunteer workers at the Rodeo.

Kent Hardin, captain of the What Doin? from Memphis, Tennessee, loves to fish for king mackerel. At some point during the rodeo, he will stop by with smoked mackerel dip from one of his many catches.

"He's been doing it for as long as I can remember," Donaldson said.

Chick Czaplicki of Fort Walton Beach is always going to show up with his boiled peanuts.

Local Mila Emerson brings down about 200 pieces of lumpia.

Donaldson said Emerson doesn't fish but she supports those who do and loves to support the rodeo. Her husband, Dave, volunteers as a judge for the rodeo during October.

Jayne Redmond of Santa Rosa Beach, who also works as a volunteer during the rodeo, is liable to show up with anything from fried chicken to a quiche during October.

"There ain't no telling what I might bring. I might bring a homemade quiche; I might bring blueberry biscuits with cheddar cheese. I never do know. ... Whatever I'm in the mood to cook," Redmond said.

But her big thing is fried chicken.

"One year I did it and everybody went nuts over it," Redmond said. "It's just flour, salt, pepper, chicken, and grease … and you've got to have paper sacks. Do it the old southern way like momma used to make."

Redmond has been cooking up the chicken and bringing it down for about 10 years or more.

"It's a pain to make," she said because she only puts three pieces of chicken in the skillet at a time.

"You can't crowd your chicken,"” she said, noting she has two skillets going at one time.

When asked if she plans to fry up the chicken for this year's volunteers, she was quick to say, "of course I am."

What day?

"When it's on sale and not raining," she said.

No dates are set for when random people bring food in to support those who volunteer at the rodeo.

"Nothing is set … but we look forward to them all," Donaldson said.