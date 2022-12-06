Destin decks Main Street with Christmas-themed banners

Instead of decking the halls, Destin did a little decking of the medians last week as various Christmas-themed banners went up along Main Street.

From a surfing reindeer to a snow-covered Christmas tree, the banners are part of the Destin Banner Art Project headed by Ron Sandstead of Flutterby Antiques.

This is the fourth year for the banner project and the third time for the holiday-themed banners. The artwork displayed on each of the nine banners is done by local artists. Some have participated in the project from the start and some just a few times.

For Ron Lazenby of Fort Walton Beach, this is his second time to participate.

“I started out just wanting a reindeer surfing, then I decided to put him on a shark,” Lazenby said, noting he wanted to do something fun and colorful.

Last year he painted a Santa Claus on a surf board.

Lynn Craft of Destin incorporated a little fishing with her Christmas-themed art work.

She used a giant fish hook for the “j” in joy.

“I know how fishing is so important to Destin and the fish hook for the 'J' just worked,” Craft said.

Pat Roberts did a painting she called Christmas garland.

“I tried to come up with something quickly that was Christmas,” Roberts said.

Debbie Prestwood decided to do poinsettias with a few cardinals in the mix.

“I picked it because it was red and green,” Prestwood said, noting she has been part of the banner project three times over the past four years.

Kathy Schumacher, a veteran with the project, painted a Christmas tree covered in snow.

“The snow worked out really well with a pallet knife. … I had a lot of fun doing it,” Schumacher said.

Claire Gagne also decided on a Christmas tree for her artwork.

Others artists included and their banners are Dorothy Robinson, candles and flowers; Dill Beaty, Christmas fish; and Sharon La Pine, Christmas angel.

The Christmas banners will stay up through the end of the year with a new set of banners, following a coastal theme, to go up in January.

Sandstead said a lot of the artists doing the banners are repeats.

“They love doing it and are happy to do it. But I try to give everybody that is a local artist an opportunity to participate, but some are more excited than others,” he said.

“I’m so pleased they like to participate. Whatever the reason, I love it. It’s touching to me that they like to get involved. They are making Destin a better place in so many different ways,” Sandstead said.