Here are the winners from Destin's Christmas parades on land and sea

Christmas was on parade in Destin during the weekend as thousands lined U.S. 98 to watch the street parade on Saturday and then the harbor on Sunday night for the Holiday on the Harbor Boat Parade.

The 38th annual Destin Christmas "Elf on the Shelf" Parade had 70 units participating.

Winners in the various categories for their creativity and holiday spirit are as follows:

● Noel Award/Band Award sponsored by the Destin Rotary - Fort Walton Beach High School and Destin Middle School.

● Elf Award/Children Service sponsored by Jim Liufau State Farm - Destin Middle School Cheerleaders.

● Santa's Helper Award/Children Commercial sponsored by AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar - Studio6twenty5.

● Angel Award/Religious Award sponsored by Emerald Coast Knights of Columbus - Destin United Methodist Church.

● Chamber Award/Commercial sponsored by Destin Chamber of Commerce - Legendary Marine Service Department.

● Civic Club/Civic Award sponsored by Mike Cheney, Allstate - Miss North Florida Scholarship Pageant.

● Crowd Pleaser sponsored by the City of Destin - Destin Water Users.

On Sunday night, about 40 boats, big and small, paraded through the harbor as part of the event sponsored by the Destin History and Fishing Museum.

The Original Cruisin' Tikis won the Historic Harbor Award and Sunny Lady took Best in Show.

Other winners in the various categories were Island Girl, Wassiya, Sea Hunt, Little A-Bee and Sand Dollar.