'I have some pretty lofty goals': Destin city manager lays out vision for 2023
Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log
With the new year just days away, Destin City Manager Lance Johson is already looking ahead and “dreaming big” for 2023.
“I have some pretty lofty goals that may or may not be attainable in 2023,” Johnson said.
Some of the items on his checklist have been topics of discussion in recent weeks such as staffing and sidewalks.
Councilwoman Teresa Hebert brought up how to retain staff earlier this month, while newly elected councilman Matthew Sweetser said he’d like to see repair work done on existing sidewalks before adding more.
Here’s Johnson's list of what he would like to “get done or substantially complete” in 2023:
- Staffing: Attract and retain highly qualified individuals to conduct the business of the city and implement the policies enacted by the council.
- Community Redevelopment Associations: Update the Town Center CRA Master Plan and the Harbor CRA Master Plan.
- Sidewalks/Bike Routes: Repair or replace damaged sections and install missing sections throughout old Destin.
- Land Development Code: Complete the alignment of all LDC chapters with the Comprehensive Plan.
- Permitting/Development Orders: Continue making improvements to the online registration process (COMPASS), making it easier for applicants to quickly get permits and development orders.
- Harbor Safety/Preservation: Using data from the Harbor Capacity Study conducted by the US Army Corps of Engineers, put policies into effect to preserve, protect and increase safety in the Destin Harbor.
- Destin Parks: Complete construction or renovation projects at Captain Royal Melvin Heritage Park, Clement Taylor Park, Norriego Point Park, Shores at Crystal Beach Park, Tarpon Street Public Beach Park and Joe’s Bayou Recreation Area.
- Undergrounding Utilities: Complete the planning and acquire the funding in 2023 to allow implementation of Phase 1 (Marler Bridge to Airport Road) in 2024-2025.