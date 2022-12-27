'I have some pretty lofty goals': Destin city manager lays out vision for 2023

With the new year just days away, Destin City Manager Lance Johson is already looking ahead and “dreaming big” for 2023.

“I have some pretty lofty goals that may or may not be attainable in 2023,” Johnson said.

Some of the items on his checklist have been topics of discussion in recent weeks such as staffing and sidewalks.

Councilwoman Teresa Hebert brought up how to retain staff earlier this month, while newly elected councilman Matthew Sweetser said he’d like to see repair work done on existing sidewalks before adding more.

Here’s Johnson's list of what he would like to “get done or substantially complete” in 2023: