'30 years of experience': Destin hires professor as new public information manager

Out of nine applicants, Destin has hired Tamara Young as the new public information manager for the city.

“She was the best fit for our organization. She brings almost 30 years of experience with her, and we are fortunate to have her join our team,” City Manager Lance Johnson said.

Catherine Card, who served in that position, left for a job with the Okaloosa County School Board in November.

City staff brought Young’s name before the council at the last meeting, and council members agreed with the recommendation.

Young, who is coming to Destin from Indiana, joined the meeting Tuesday via the web.

“You are overqualified and we’re thrilled to have you,” Councilwoman Teresa Hebert told her.

Johnson got the nod to make the hire and he did so immediately.

For the past 20-plus years, Young has served as a professor of communications at the University of Evansville.

According to her resume, she is an “award-winning faculty member" who has written and received several grants. She is a corporate seminar trainer and teaches media relations, public speaking, data analytics, PR and business writing in online and traditional settings. She also "consults with nonprofits and global companies on communication campaigns."

She describes herself as an “optimistic team player and dedicated independent thinker; trusted teacher to students and other teachers; organized, detail oriented, data-driven, and results focused; champion of others who enjoys the arts, AP style, hiking, sushi, books, making a positive difference in the world, and direct airline flights.”

"My entire career has centered on building community through strong communications and strategic planning," Young told The Log.

"I’m so excited to put my skill set to use for a city I’ve loved since I was a little girl. My grandparents spent years there, and I’ve had a place on 30A for a decade. It was always my second home, but now I get to make it my first. I look forward to immersing myself and making a positive difference to an already beautiful place," she said.

Johnson said she could start as early as Feb. 1.