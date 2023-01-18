Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases three rehabilitated sea turtles

The Destin Log

The Gulfarium's C.A.R.E. Center successfully released three rehabilitated sea turtles on Jan. 11 at Topsail Hill State Park.

Grace, an adult female Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, weighs 70 pounds. Grace was found entangled in a buoy line on July 23, 2022. Stranding coordinator Tabitha Siegfried paired up with Fort Walton Beach Parasailing to rescue Grace right offshore in front of the Four Points Resort on Okaloosa Island. Grace had been reportedly stuck to the buoy line for over 24 hours. After freeing Grace from the buoy line, she was brought in for evaluation. Grace had a severe entanglement wound on her right front flipper as well as a broken lower right jaw.

Bermuda, a sub-adult green sea turtle, weighs in at 66 pounds. Bermuda was foul-hooked in June of 2022 at the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier. After undergoing surgery to remove multiple fishing hooks and seven months of recovery at the CARE Center, she was finally ready for release.

Squash, a sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle, weighs in at 75 pounds. Squash was foul-hooked on Nov. 8, 2022 at the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier. During the initial intake procedure, Squash's blood work showed mild anemia and radiographs showed a large circle hook in the stomach. After attempting non-surgical hook removal techniques and performing an endoscopic exam, it showed that the hook was embedded in the intestines. Squash is able to function normally and eat just fine despite the embedded hook. The decision was made by the veterinary team to leave the hook, as attempting to take it out could have resulted in irreparable damage.“Each of these turtles holds a special place in our hearts and it's such a joy to watch them return to the Gulf. The first release of the new year was an incredible success. We are so grateful for the overwhelming support of our community,” said Tabitha Siegfried, Stranding Coordinator for the Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center.

If you see a sea turtle in distress, injured, or deceased please report it to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission immediately at 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922).

Follow the C.A.R.E. Center on Facebook to learn more about sea turtles and the center's rehabilitation efforts. The C.A.R.E. Center and its patients can be visited as part of a general admission ticket to Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park.

The Gulfarium CARE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is proud to act as a beacon for coastal conservation through marine animal rescue and rehabilitation. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made online on the C.A.R.E. Center's webpage.