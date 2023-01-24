Youth Village celebrates new playground experience with ribbon cutting

The Destin Log

The Youth Village, Inc., celebrated its newly remodeled playground with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 17. Named "The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation presents the Youth Village Outdoor Experience," the playground's remodel was due to a large donation from the foundation.

Opened in 1999, the Youth Village is a non-profit after school care program and summer camp for preschool children, ages 3-5, and elementary and middle school children from kindergarten through eighth grade. Its goal is to provide a safe, nurturing environment with supportive mentors, teachers, and other caring adults to help children, ages 3-16, acquire a love of learning and create a desire to achieve. The center is located at 644 Anchors St. N.W., in Fort Walton Beach.

For more information, please call 850-582-0549 or visit www.ouryouthvillage.org.