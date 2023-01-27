FPL donates $5,000 to Okaloosa County School District Career and Technical camp programs

The Destin Log

A donation by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) will enhance the summer camp experience for rising fifth graders to help spark interest in coding, construction, biomedical, automotive, welding, culinary, entrepreneurship, digital design, and cosmetology.

On Jan. 19, FPL Regional External Affairs Manager Bernard Johnson presented a $5,000 check to district staff, which will help provide free week-long summer camps to students. The donation will help expand camp offerings, support teacher stipends, materials, supplies, and aid in purchasing snacks and T-shirts for every camp participant.

"At FPL, we're committed to helping to develop our next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators," said Bernard Johnson, FPL's regional external affairs manager.

"We are excited to support the district's summer camp program that provides local students with experiences to help spark their interest in careers that fill critical needs within the workforce." Superintendent Marcus Chambers said. "Exposing young students early to gain hands-on experience in one of our CTE pathway programs is a fantastic benefit. As students transition to middle school and enroll in a CTE class, they can build upon a foundation for a future career path."

For more information, visit www.okaloosaschools.com.