Okaloosa County School District selects Teacher of the Year

The Destin Log

Royal Preston, construction teacher at Okaloosa Technical College, was recently named Okaloosa County School District Teacher of the Year.

Preston is a product of Okaloosa County Schools. During his senior year, he spent half his school day studying carpentry at the Bay Area Vo-Tech School, now the Okaloosa Technical College (CTE), where he teaches Carpentry and Building Trades.

“I always love celebrating our teachers who spend day in and day out going above and beyond to educate our students. They stay after and arrive early to tutor, sponsor clubs, coach sports, and mentor kids,” said Superintendent Marcus Chambers.

“Each teacher recognized this year represents the best of the best at each of our 38 schools, and I am proud to have Mr. Preston represent us at the state level” Chambers said.

“OTC is very proud that our Building Trades Teacher, Mr. Royal Preston, has earned this honor,” said Okaloosa Technical College Director Jon Williams.

“For 30 years, Mr. Preston has taught career and technical education here at OTC and has led his colleagues locally and around the state in training students to enter the Building Trades Industry,” Williams said.