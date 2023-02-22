Mardi Gras parades through Destin Elementary on Fat Tuesday

If you can’t make it to Mobile or New Orleans for a Mardi Gras parade – no problem.

Students decked out in masks, beads and more lined the outdoor corridors of Destin Elementary and waited in anticipation as they could hear the band at a distance.

Members of the Fort Walton Beach Viking Brass Band, under the direction of Derek Fields, director of bands, paraded through the corridors of the elementary school on Fat Tuesday, bringing a little Mardi Gras to the students.

“It was student appreciation day,” Destin Elementary Principal Amy Meyer said.

Meyer said she always likes to do a little something special for the students and surprise them. This time it fell on Fat Tuesday, so she rounded up a parade. This time of year, there are a lot of activities and parades going on surrounding Mardi Gras and not all kids get to go, but this way they get to take part in it, she said.

Throughout the day, some of the teachers did activities in the classroom with the students, such as making masks and crowns.

“We also had woot woot wagons,” Meyer said.

The woot woot wagons were decorated in purple and gold and carried fun items for the children to choose, such as snacks or school supplies. The wagons made it around to each room and students were able to pick out one item from the supply and treat wagons.

“I love that you come to school each day with enthusiasm and positivity and are ready to work and on your best behavior. Thank you for being awesome students,” Meyer told the students as they stopped by a classroom with the wagons.

The children didn’t hesitate to gather around and pick out a couple of items.