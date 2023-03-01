Calling all foodies: Destin Food Truck Fest is March 5 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village

From Pad Thai to pizza and everything in between, the Spring Destin Food Truck Fest at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even for the vegan.

The Food Truck Fest is March 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and children 12 and younger are free. The cultural arts village is just off Commons Drive in Destin behind Destin High School.

“People can come and go as long as they have their wrist band,” said Christie Sachse, event promoter for Apex Shows and Events.

This year, they have 21 food trucks and nearly 30 craft vendors.

More:Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation awards $10,000 to 29 artists at Festival of the Arts

More:Sold-out Shrimp and Grits Festival brings in big dollars for Boys and Girls Clubs

Music will be performed live on stage throughout the day. Tim Roberts Bearded Music will play from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. with the Autumn Poultry Band finishing up the day.

There will also be a bounce house for the children.

Some of the food trucks that will be in the lineup include Waffle Boutique, Monster Cone, Thai Taste, Dr. Snow, My O’Hana, Café Rico, Who Cut the Grilled Cheese and Cake, Spice is Right, That’s What Cheese Said, Melt, Greek Gals Yummies, Sippin Slush, Plant Based Wellness Vegan, Frutas Locas, Jordan Valley Mediterranean, Marias Tacos Plus, Rolling Embers Pizza, Turtle Roll Homemade Ice Cream, 3-D Eats-Grilled Cheese/Cheeseburgers, J’s Shack and Curry in a Hurry.

"The one I like is the Spice is Right … it’s really cool,” Sachse said, noting the truck is decorated to look like the game show.

As for the craft vendors, there will be everything from jewelry, candles, treats and signs.

“There will be all kinds of stuff,” Sachse said.

The last food truck fest in Destin was in October.

“We had three parking lots filled up,” Sachse said, noting they had about 8,000 people come throughout the day.

Apex Shows and Events plans to have another food truck fest in Destin on Nov. 4.

"We’re planning to do two a year … everybody seems to like it, and it looks like we’re going to have some good weather as well,” Sachse said.