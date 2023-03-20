Want to be Miss Destin? The deadline is right around the corner. Here's what it takes

Now is the time to throw your hat into the ring to be a part of the 75th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. The deadline for young ladies that might like to be Miss Destin is Wednesday.

Who can be Miss Destin?

Girls who are sophomores, juniors or seniors in high school on the day of the contest, April 29, 7 p.m.

They must reside within the 32541, 32540 or 32550 zip code, between the Destin bridge and Sandestin on the south side of the Choctawhatchee Bay.

They must also be single and never married.

The winner will receive at least $2,000 in academic scholarships.

What is Miss Destin?

Although Miss Destin’s primary function is to represent the Destin Fishing Rodeo at weigh-ins every day during the month of October, it’s more than that.

She serves as a public figure throughout the year, representing Destin at various functions such as the annual Christmas parade, other fishing tournaments and the Fourth of July parade.

The Miss Destin pageant is not a beauty contest. The young lady who receives the title of Miss Destin is judged on personality, maturity, communication skills and her availability to fulfill the duties at the Destin Fishing Rodeo in October.

What to expect before the pageant?

Preceding the actual pageant, there are several fun-filled social events planned so the contestants and their parents can meet with pageant officials and judges.

There will be a Soda Party on April 4 at the Destin History and Fishing Museum, a harbor boat cruise aboard the Southern Star on April 18 and then a Judges Tea on April 23.

Contestants will have individual interviews with the pageant judges as well as an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon with other contestants and their parents.

When and where is the pageant?

This year, the pageant will be held at Destin High School at 7 p.m. on April 29.

Christian Garman, marketing manager at Andrews Institute, will again serve as emcee of the event.