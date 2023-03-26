Rodeo makes a few rule changes for 75th fishing tournament. Here's what we know

Although the 75th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo is still six months away, plans are being made to make it the best fishing tournament ever.

The Destin Fishing Rodeo, Destin’s longest running tradition, is a monthlong tournament that takes place every October, drawing anglers from all over the United States. There are more than 200 divisions for fishermen to enter their catches, from mingo to marlin and everything in between.

The board of directors has made a few changes. Here's what we know:

Rules clarification for the Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf Division

Fish must be weighed the day of the catch.

For example, if an angler catches a fish at 10 or 11 p.m., they will not be able to weigh it the next morning. The fish will be disqualified. Fish have to be weighed the same day as catch.

Scales at the Rodeo are open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily throughout October.

Paddleboard Division entries

There is a first and second place on the leaderboard for anglers in this division for the largest of any species, except sharks or rays.

The board has added jack crevalle and black drum to the no-catch list.

Youth angler week

Youth angler week will be Oct. 1-8.

Girls and boys with the largest and second largest mingo caught during this week will receive a custom fishing rod.

A junior angler is any angler between the ages of 6 and 14 on the day of the catch.

Daily award additions

For the past few years, there has been just one daily board for fish entries, no matter the size of the boat.

This year, there will be a daily board for 25-foot-and-under boats and a separate daily board for over-25-foot boats.

The list of species for the 25-foot-and-under vessels are almaco jack, black snapper, blackfin tuna, dolphin, gag grouper, king mackerel, mingo snapper, Spanish mackerel, speckled trout and amberjack.

For the over-25-foot boats, the species listed are almaco jack, amberjack, black snapper, blackfin tuna, dolphin, gag grouper, king mackerel, mingo snapper, scamp, triggerfish and wahoo.

Other entries on the daily boards will be largest fish by a junior, largest fish by a lady and largest fish caught off the pier, bridge, jetty or surf.