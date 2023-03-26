Parking fees waived for 66th annual Blessing of the Fleet

After much discussion, the Destin City Council voted 5-0 in favor of waiving parking fees on May 18 for the 66th annual Blessing of the Fleet at the Marler Street Parking Lot.

The city recently agreed to increase the parking fees in the city's Pay-to-Park areas in the harbor district as well as on the beach side to $20 per day, which is supposed to go into effect in mid-May.

The current rate is $5 to park all day in the harbor district areas, and $5 for five hours in the beach parking spots.

Under the new plan, the new rate would be $20 per day in the harbor district, and $20 for five hours in the beach area. A fine of $100 would be imposed for those not complying.

However, if you are a Destin resident who lives within the incorporated area of Destin, you are eligible for two free annual parking passes per household for use in paid parking area. Passes can be obtained at Destin City Hall.

The Destin Week of Blessings Committee and the Immanuel Anglican Church requested that the city waive the parking fees at the Marler Street Parking Lot on Harbor Boulevard the day of the Blessing of the Fleet “in support of this long-standing community event.”

The council has granted approval to waive the parking fees at the Marler Parking Lot in support of this event annually since 2019.

"I understand the rationale, but now that we do have parking stickers for full-time residents, why would we wave the parking fees for everybody?” Councilman Jim Bagby asked.

He went on to say that fees are not waived for the annual Destin Fishing Rodeo or other festivals held throughout the year.

“While I agree it’s important for the Blessing of the Fleet and the Week of Blessings … I’m just wondering are we doing it because we’ve always done it. It just doesn’t make sense if you have two parking stickers for permanent residents,” Bagby said.

Councilwoman Teresa Hebert agreed.

“I think it makes sense to pull it and let it be paid for,” she said, encouraging Destin residents to go pick up their free parking passes.

The Week of Blessings begins May 14 and goes through May 19. The only day the committee is asking for is May 18, the day of the Blessing of the Fleet on the harbor front.

“This is an affair that is highly supported by all the churches in Destin. If you guys want to learn a good political lesson, I think we’re about to,” said Councilman Dewey Destin.

Destin said since the parking fees are going up to $20, “do we want to charge all the members of the churches in Destin who are not all Destin residents $20 to attend what is basically a religious event? Personally, I would leave it exempt,” he said.

Councilman Johnny King echoed Destin.

“It might be my favorite tradition in this town,” King said.

Last year 134 vessels, from charter boats to pontoons, participated in the blessing on Destin harbor.

The Blessing of the Fleet is held on Ascension Day each year, with a church service under a tent on the docks with testimonies and a short sermon followed by prayer for the captains and families before folks board their boats to be blessed.

“This goes a whole lot deeper than a parade … on a spiritual level I get a lot out of it every year. And I know my friends and family do as well,” King said.

“I agree with Mr. Destin. I’d like to waive the fees for that day."

After Destin and King spoke of the importance of the day, Hebert thanked them for clarifying.

“I hadn’t realized that it was more than our locals who lean into this event. So, I’ll support that,” she said.

Bagby said he wasn’t opposed to the event.

“I support the event. But if we’re going to do it for this event, I can think of 10 other events that we should do it for, out of a sense of fairness,” Bagby said.

Destin questioned if parking fees were waived for vendors to use city parking areas during the Destin Seafood Festival. City staff said they were waived.

When it was all said and done, the council voted to waive the parking fees at Marler Parking Lot for the Blessing of the Fleet on May 18.