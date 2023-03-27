'Just listen to your heart': Former NFL player Setema Gali aims to give others purpose

From winning a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots in 2002 to now coaching and motivating others, Setema Gali has found his purpose.

“Being able to speak, teach and coach people, that’s my thing,” says the 46-year-old who heads up the Circle of Champions based at Destin Commons.

Was it easy to give up a career in the NFL?

“It was easy because I couldn’t walk anymore,” said Gali who played defensive end for the Patriots for two years.

“When I felt like was 80 years old just trying to stand up straight … it hurt to pick up a bag of groceries,” he said.

“I got out early. It was time to move on in my life. It was hard … because when you’re an athlete and all you know is football, football, football and all of a sudden when football is done – real life takes over,” Gali said.

Gali was an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young when he signed with the Patriots.

As for quarterback Tom Brady, who recently stepped away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a 23-year career in the NFL, 20 of those with the Patriots, Gali had nothing but positive words.

“He’s a phenomenal individual, great guy,” Gali said. “Kind, hardest working guy and I’m not surprised he retired. His play had started to drop and decline.

“He played 23 seasons, seven Super Bowls, 10 appearances … almost every statistical record, he can sail off into the sunset saying I left it all out there. Great guy,” Gali said.

Where did life take Gali after football?

He said he had always wanted to do something motivational as far back as 2003.

But in the meantime, he had a friend who was doing mortgages, so he jumped into the mortgage industry for a while, which led to real estate.

“We had a small real estate company and that led to land development … hard money,” Gali said.

“So, pretty soon I’ve got this very, very successful financial business, but my soul was empty,” he said.

"I knew I was supposed to be doing more. I knew what I was supposed to do, just didn’t know how to do it,” Gali said.

In 2007, he held his first motivational-speaking event and 30 people showed up.

“I just didn’t know what I was doing. I was really raw,” he said, noting he was just teaching and speaking trying to help them get clear on their purpose.

Before he went into it his wife asked what he was going to talk about for a whole day. “She was afraid,” he said.

But today he holds events that go four and five days, from morning to night.

“We can go, we can teach, we inspire, we can impact and influence. That’s how I started,” Gali said.

“And there’s never a note,” said his business partner Spencer Kimball.

Kimball went through the course in 2017 out in California and believed in it so much that he now works alongside Gali.

“My group went from 6 in the morning till after midnight a couple of times … he never had a note,” Kimball said.

"We have a gift, a God gift, a talent,” Gali said.

“This is my purpose, this is who I am, this is what I was supposed to do. So, I just have a knack. I can hear something, see it and read it and then I get it. And then I go and make it easy for others to understand,” he said breaking it down into models or formulas.

“Some guys can do nuclear science and atoms and neutrons. That’s not my thing. But being able to speak, teach and coach people, that’s my thing,” Gali said.

“I know people that have gifts, but they don’t use them to better mankind. They use it for their own self-interest. We just really like to make a difference for people – how they show up in their family, their business, their jobs, fitness, everything,” Gali said.

Kimball says that’s exactly what Gali did for him. When Kimball met Gali, Kimball was in the taxicab business in Virginia, grossly overweight. Uber and Lyft were killing his business model.

“I was depressed. I had money and a big house,” Kimball said. “Outside, everything looked fine, but inside I was broken.”

Going through the program woke Kimball up.

“I’m not going to be defined by this. I can do whatever I want to do. He’s got a gift to be able to pull people out,” Kimball said.

What's included in the program?

Gali deals with four domains: physical, spiritual, relational and financial.

The physical deals with fitness and health, while the spiritual is a person's purpose or faith.

Relational deals with family, marriage and relationships, and the financial domain delves into the individual's business, income and revenue.

“Those four domains are the core areas where we get people to live at an excellent or very elite level. There’s bad, good or great. That’s not us. If you want to be excellent and elite … that’s what we strive for, our target,” Gali said.

How do you get into the program?

First, the program is not for everyone.

“We get a lot of applications every month,” Gali said.

The person must first watch a documentary and then fill out a “deep, intensive detailed questionnaire,” he said.

Gali said that if the Circle of Champions can help them, the person gets a call.

“Our business is not transactional, ours is a living breathing business … the hearts and souls of people,” Gali said.

If a person is accepted, then there is a whole protocol of training and videos before they even show up in Destin.

“We turn down more than we accept,” Kimball said.

“This is for those who really feel called to live this life of purpose and mission … almost like a calling,” Gali said.

“For those who say I just want to make more money, we are not the person, we’re not that group.

“But if you want to make money living in your purpose and at the same time show up as a father, mother, husband or wife in your family, and be in line with your purpose, your God or faith, and get your body healthy for longevity and functional,” then this is the group, Gali said.

Who is the program for?

There is no age limit.

Gali said they have had 20- to 70-year-olds go through the program and all ages in between.

“We really cater to more people in their 30s-plus, just because they’ve got some experience under their belt,” Gali said.

His mother went through the program at 64.

“We’ve had a lot of people in their 50s and 60 come through … it can absolutely help them,” Gali said.

However, he said, no one comes into their organization by accident.

“I’ll ask them, ‘How did you find us?’ They will say, 'I was searching, just empty and then I saw this ad,' or someone told me about it, or God sent me to you. No one is ever here by accident,” Gali said.

“We’re very intentional about what we do, to help people fulfil why they were created, their highest purpose – divine or spiritual – purpose of existence,” he said.

Gali has 600 podcasts, written books and has made videos.

“We make it easy to digest information, so if it touches you, cool. We’re not for everyone, but if someone resonates with the podcast or video or something that we post, I say just listen to your heart,” Gali said.

Gali has 12 to 15 events a year.

“We help people go find the thing that gives them purpose, meaning, results, wealth, happiness.

“I’m a coach to the highly committed who wants to create real radical results,” Gali said. “Give me 12 months and we can move the needle for you.”