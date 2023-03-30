Destin: Parking for employees on the harbor front gets a second look

In recent weeks, the Destin City Council agreed to raise the fees for Pay-to-Park areas around town from $5 to $20.

Now council is asking staff to look at options for employees who work along the harbor front. Here is what we know:

Where are the Pay-to-Park areas?

Pay-to-park lots in the harbor district include the Marler Street parking lot at U.S. 98 and Marler Street and the Zerbe parking lot at Zerbe Street and Sibert Avenue.

The Destin Community Center is a permit and pay-to-park lot. Permits are for patrons of the community center and can be obtained at the front desk of the center.

Other parking areas are located and marked along Scenic Highway 98 and Gulf Shore Drive on Holiday Isle for those looking to spend time at the beach.

Who does the increase affect?

Anyone who doesn’t have a city parking pass sticker will have to Pay-to-Park in the city parking areas around town.

If you are a Destin resident who lives within the incorporated area of Destin, you are eligible for two free annual parking passes per household for use in paid parking areas along Scenic Highway 98 in Crystal Beach, Gulf Shore Drive on Holiday Isle and the Destin harbor district areas.

Passes can be obtained at Destin City Hall.

More city coverage:Destin looks to raise fees to park and launch a boat, mostly affecting nonresidents

However, if you live in Fort Walton Beach, Niceville or Miramar Beach and work along the harbor, you have to pay to park.

“We have more workforce coming from out of the city,” said John Stephens of Luther’s Pontoon Wave Runner & Kayak Rentals.

Stephens said he has enough parking for his employees and customers; however, he has friends who work on the harbor who are now going to have to pay the parking fees, which could be as much as $5,000 a year.

“These workers are going to go work somewhere else,” Stephens said.

Why raise the parking fees?

"The intent of the $20 increase was to capture more (dollars) so we could expand these parking lots and make parking garages and improve parking overall,” said Councilman Torey Geile.

“The intent of the process was accurate and what we need to do. But there are underlying features that I didn’t take into account. I made a mistake,” Geile said.

“Twenty dollars is a lot for a lot of our employees,” said Councilwoman Teresa Hebert. “Even when they build restaurants, they are supposed to have enough parking for workers and customers. But we know that’s not always the case.”

What are possible options for harbor employees?

The council tossed around a couple of ideas at the recent meeting.

Hebert suggested a 30-day pass that employers could issue to their employees. Her thoughts on the 30-day limit were due to the turnover of workers during the summer season.

Geile questioned why not have business owners buy parking spots? And if another vehicle is in the spot, that’s not an employee, then they are towed.

Veteran professional:'30 years of experience': Destin hires professor as new public information manager

From Indiana to Florida:Destin hires former Portage, Indiana police chief to be code compliance director

What's next?

The fee increase will not be imposed until mid-May.

Deputy City Manager Webb Warren suggested they give staff time to look at the best options and bring them back at a later meeting.

Councilman Jim Bagby took it a step further and suggested that the public works and public safety committees look at options as well, before bringing back to council.