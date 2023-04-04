The herons have landed - all over Okaloosa County

The herons have landed.

Four 5-foot herons, each painted uniquely by local artists, have landed in Destin. The herons are part of the Emerald Coast Heron Project, a brainchild of the Okaloosa Public Arts.

The herons placed in Destin are just four of 20 that were painted and distributed by the OPA group throughout the county.

OPA went with the heron because it wanted something that was symbolic throughout Okaloosa County. And the blue heron can be found in the inland rivers, lakes and beaches. It can also be seen while hiking the Florida Trail, fishing on the bridges or piers, sunning on the beach, boating in the bays and kayaking on the local rivers.

Each heron weighs approximately 60 pounds and was produced by Icon Poly in fiberglass molds.

The herons were placed in a location with other things to see in that particular area. The herons also have a plaque at the base with a QR code that can be scanned with a phone that links to the Okaloosa Public Arts webpage, where viewers can find more information about the artists as well as a map to the other sites of the herons.

If you’d like to join in the heron hunt, here’s a list of the herons, starting with Destin.

Starry Eye

This heron, painted by Anne Johnston, is located at the Destin Library at 150 Sibert Ave.

Johnston is a retired Okaloosa County School administrator with 32 years of experience. Her artworks have been displayed at Signature Studios Gallery in Destin as well as the Arts and Design Society in Fort Walton Beach, according to the OPA website.

As for the library, it is nestled among the shady live oaks. The Destin Garden Club maintains the library grounds. While at the library check out the butterfly garden and have your photo taken with Mark Twain.

Lucky

Painted by Toni Dineen and Pat Roberts, this heron is located at HarborWalk Village, 76 Harbor Blvd., Destin.

Dineen has lived in the Panhandle for 40 years. She began working with watercolors as a hobby in 2008. In 2011 and 2012 her artwork was selected for the Destin Seafood Festival poster.

Roberts has traveled extensively all over the world. Her paintings can be found in private collections in the United States and Europe. She has also been part of the Banner Project along Main Street in Destin.

Lucky stands across from Margaritaville, where the old Destin Magnolia once stood at HarborWalk. Capt. Leonard Destin tied his boat to the magnolia during storms and hurricanes. The tree lived for 172 years until 2014.

Happy Dance Heron

Painted by Becky Brice-Nash, Happy Dance Heron is located at 950 Gulf Shore Drive on Holiday Isle in Destin.

Brice-Nash has lived in the area for 22 years. She served 20 years in the United States Air Force as a medical technician. She has been awarded numerous ribbons for her watercolors and acrylics including Riverwalk in Milton, Common on the Greens at UWF and Mullet Festival Art Shows. She has also participated in the Mattie Fine Art in Destin. She is currently the Visual Art Coordinator for Pyramid Inc., where she teaches fine art to disabled adults.

Holiday Isle is a 3-mile-long peninsula nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Destin harbor. Other points of interest near “Happy Dance Heron” include La Pax and the Local Market as well as Shoreline Village Mall, Norriego Point and many beach accesses.

Cherish Our Tails, Fins, Flippers, and Feathers

Dori Lewman was the artist who painted this heron, located at 4100 Legendary Drive at Destin Commons.

Lewman grew up on a farm in Iowa, always collecting outdoor treasures to make into something. Using watercolor, acrylic and mixed media her painting style varies from land and seascapes to whimsical designs and collages.

She lives in Fort Walton Beach and is a member of the Arts & Design Society and helped paint on the Florida Natural Trail Mural Project at the Emerald Coast Science Center.

This heron is in the middle of one of the Emerald Coast’s favorite shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.

Other herons around the county include:

Glory

Painted by Patricia Basque at the Okaloosa Administration Building at 1250 North Eglin Parkway in Shalimar.

Belle

Painted by Bernadette Sims, Shalimar Town Hall, 2 Cherokee Road, Shalimar.

Journey

Painted by Joy Harris, Emerald Coast Science Center, 31 SW Memorial Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach.

Purple Reign

Painted by Helen Harris, HH Arts, 100 Beal Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach.

Jail Bird

Painted by Rick Otoupalik, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, 7 Hollywood Blvd., Fort Walton Beach.

Ooh La La

Painted by Pat Roberts, Arts and Design Society, 17 First St., Fort Walton Beach.

Blue Bijou

Painted by Sharon LaPine, Fort Walton Beach Library, 185 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach.

Reves Impressionnistes

Painted by Ruta, Northwest Florida Ballet, 310 Perry Ave., Fort Walton Beach.

Fancy Feathers

Painted by Jeanne Thomas, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center, 1250 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach.

Hector the Heron

Painted by Lexy Admas, Pat Roberts, Helen Harris, Rick Otoupalik, Pam Folse and Toni Dineen, located at Ross Marler Park, 1275 Santa Rosa Blvd., Fort Walton Beach.

Onyx, The Watcher

Painted by Sheila Mahony, Cinco Bayou Town Hall, 10 Yacht Club Drive, Cinco Bayou.

Sciatic

Painted by Art Jenkins, Mattie Kelly Arts Center at NWFSC, 100 College Blvd. East, Bldg. 130, Niceville.

Petey

Painted by Thalia Newton and Pam Folse, Turkey Creek at 340 John Sims Parkway W., Niceville.

Garden Party

Painted by Alanna Grace Campbell, Niceville Senior Center at 201 Campbell Drive, Niceville.

Swamp Chicken

Painted by Daria Knapp, City of Valparaiso Town Hall at 23 John Sims Pkwy, Valparaiso.

Amazing Grace

Painted by Toni Dineen, Elgin Armament Museum at 100 Museum Drive, Eglin AFB.