Meet the eight girls vying to wear the crown as Miss Destin 2023

Eight girls have tossed their hats into the ring for a chance to wear the crown and sash as Miss Destin 2023.

The eight contestants are Kasidy Braden, Sophie Corey, Abby Fortenberry, Hacie Kitchens, Whitney O’Keefe, Carrington Phillips, Caroline Pitchlynn and Ella Rice.

With the title of Miss Destin comes a $2,000 academic scholarship. The pageant is not a beauty contest. Contestants are judged on personality, communication skills and availability to fulfil the duties of Miss Destin at the 75th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo.

On Tuesday, the girls and their parents got the chance to attend the first of three events planned for the contestants, a Soda Party at the Destin History and Fishing Museum in the Rodeo Gallery.

The pageant is set for 7 p.m. on April 29 at Destin High School.

But before that, the girls will be going on a Harbor Cruise on April 18 aboard the Southern Star and then attend a Judges Tea on April 23. At the tea, the girls will have individual interviews with the pageant judges as well as an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon with other contestants and their parents.

Here’s a little more insight into this year’s eight contestants and why they want to be Miss Destin.

Kasidy Braden

Kasidy Braden, 18, is a 12th grader at Fort Walton Beach High School and the daughter of Rodney Braden.

“It has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. I hope to become the one little girls can look up to, to become the future Miss Destin,” Braden wrote on her application.

She believes she would be a good Miss Destin because “I know what it takes to be a good role model and leader. I am a people person, so it will be easy for me to greet everyone who comes to Destin with a warm welcome.”

Sophie Corey

Sophie Corey, 16, is a 10th grader at Destin High School and the daughter of Jessica Carpenter.

Corey said she would like to be Miss Destin because “I am friends with past Miss Destins and I look up to them and how amazing they are. I would also love to represent my high school, along with my community.”

She believes she would be a good Miss Destin because “although I didn’t grow up on the docks or the boats, I am a local and a part of this community. So, to be able to represent that part of Destin’s community, would be very special to me,” Corey wrote.

Abby Fortenberry

Abby Fortenberry, 16, is an 11th grader at Destin High School and the daughter of Dennis and Maggie Fortenberry.

Fortenberry said she would like to be Miss Destin because “being a part of city events and activities is a great way to be of service to our community, and a great way to meet new friends and leaders of our community.”

She also believes she would be a good Miss Destin because “I am the type of person who doesn’t let anyone’s idea go to waste. I believe everyone should be able to share their opinions and beliefs, for a chance to make a change in our city. I would consider myself a leader rather than a follower, which I think is a very good characteristic to have.”

Hacie Kitchens

Hacie Kitchens, 15, is a 10th grader at Destin High, online. She is the daughter of Tyana Durand.

Kitchens said she would like to be Miss Destin because “I love the docks. I grew up down there. I love watching all our boats compete and I love fishing.”

“I’m very communitive and I love people and the fish, always nice to see the mates every once in a while,” Kitchens wrote as to why she would be a good Miss Destin.

Whitney O'Keefe

Whitney O’Keefe, 17, is a 12th grader at Fort Walton Beach High School and the daughter of Amy O’Keefe and the late Stephen O’Keefe.

"Growing up, October was always celebrated in my family because of the Fishing Rodeo,” O’Keefe wrote. “My dad frequently took us fishing on the docks, even though he wasn’t a big fisherman himself. These simple acts of enjoying Destin’s roots developed in me a love and appreciation for the heritage we have here.”

She believes she'd be "an excellent Miss Destin because of my appreciation and love for our city, especially the fishing community. I have come to see the skill and dedication it takes to be a fisherman in this industry through many of my family friends and now friends of my own that make a living out of Destin harbor.”

Carrington Phillips

Carrington Phillips, 18, is a 12th grader at Destin High School and the daughter of Stan and Shawn Phillips.

“I have lived in Destin all my life, and I love to support the community I have always called home,” Phillips wrote on her application.

Phillips believes she would be a good Miss Destin because “I am the daughter of a Destin charter boat captain and the sister of a first mate. The charter boat industry is a huge part of this community as well as my life and I support it wholeheartedly. I believe I would be a good role model to others while interacting with the public in a positive manner by supporting Destin’s history and traditions.”

Caroline Pitchlynn

Caroline Pitchlynn, 17, is an 11th grader at Destin High School and the daughter of Kathryn Fitzgerald.

Pitchlynn says she would like to be Miss Destin because “I have looked up to previous Miss Destins my whole life. I have always wanted to be the girl who gets to pose with the fish. I want to represent my community that way.”

She believes she would be a good Miss Destin because “I want to inspire future generations to work hard and love harder. I think I could do that by being Miss Destin. I want to be a leader for this community, and show younger ones how blessed we are to live in Destin.”

Ella Rice

Ella Rice, 16, is a 10th grader at Destin High School and the daughter of Mandy and Brock Rice.

Rice said she would like to be Miss Destin because “I would love to have the opportunity to represent my home town that I love.”

She also believes she would be good because “I have strong morals and values that would represent Destin the way it should be, and the way its residents would appreciate.”