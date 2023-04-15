Trudy Buckwalter still 'marching along' at 104

Sweet, pleasant, and a bit of a firecracker were just a few of the words and phrases people used to describe Gertrude “Trudy” Buckwalter, who celebrated her 104th birthday on Thursday at Brookdale Senior Living in Destin.

The group at Brookdale threw her a party complete with cake, finger foods, punch, balloons and a banner made by Accent Signs in Niceville on Thursday, the day before her actual birthday.

Trudy was born April 14, 1919, in Port St. Joe, 20 years before World War II and 50 years before the first man walked on the moon.

When Trudy came down the hallway at Brookdale to the gathering room on Thursday, the staff began clapping as she made her way to the table of honor −but not before checking out her banner.

When asked how she was doing, Trudy was quick to reply: “Oh I’m great … just marching along.”

“Everything is so beautiful … I just can’t believe it,” she said as she looked at all the decorations and cake.

The staff at Brookdale had nothing but the best to say about Trudy.

“She’s great, sharp as a tack … and she loves her glass of wine,” said Suzy Paulmbo, who does the scheduling at Brookdale.

“Yes, she does,” Kim Migliozzi, executive director of Brookdale, said.

Migliozzi explained that she had gone out to eat with Trudy on an outing and “she wanted that glass of wine. She was just so excited to have that glass of wine. She’s the sweetest.

“And she is always immaculately dressed, with her handbag,” Migliozzi said.

Jessica Hollington, who is a clinical coordinator at Brookdale, has been working with Trudy for the past 12 years.

“She’s a firecracker,” Hollington said.

Hollington told of how Trudy would do the Alzheimer’s 5K walk each year.

“One year she came back her face was beet red because she just wouldn’t stop walking. We had to make sure she took a break and had some water,” Hollington said.

“And she is as sharp as she was the first day I met her,” she added.

Hollington also told a story of how Trudy would always go to the bank on Wednesday and wear all green.

“I think she still has a day where she wears all green,” she said.

But all kidding aside, “She always dresses nicely. She makes sure she takes care of herself. We don’t have to do a lot with her as far as care goes. We just make sure she’s OK. Other than that, she does everything for herself,” Hollington said.

Bonnie Cosby, an LPN and one of her nurses, says “she’s the sweetest. She’s always in a good mood, so happy.

“She’s always zipping down the hall if she thinks she’s late for something. She gets around better than a lot of them around here.

“She’s just always so pleasant,” Cosby said.

And on Thursday, dressed in all pink, she had a big smile on her face as everyone gathered around and sang happy birthday.

On hand for the celebration was her eldest daughter, Janet Zimmerman, and Zimmerman's husband, Dennis, of Destin.

When asked what keeps her mother going, Janet replied, “she used to eat a banana every day.”

“I love bananas,” Trudy chimed in.

“And she loves her chardonnay,” Janet said.

“I don’t like other alcohol, but I do like wine,” Trudy said, noting she likes white wine the best.

“And she always stayed active … she played golf most of her life,” Janet said.

Trudy and her husband, James “Bucky” Buckwalter, now deceased, were members at Indian Bayou and Golf Club.

“She was champion one year,” Janet said of her mother.

At that point, Trudy proceeded to stand up and demonstrate how she once made a hole in one at Indian Bayou.

“I really concentrated because so many of them go in the water,” Trudy said.

Janet said her mother played golf until she was in her 80s.

“She started me playing golf … I’m grateful for that. She got me lessons in everything, ballet, piano, tennis, golf, bridge … all the good stuff,” Janet said.

Backstory on Trudy

She grew up in Lynn Haven and later worked in Jacksonville, where she met her husband. He was a Navy airman at the beginning of WWII, according to Janet Zimmerman.

The couple married in 1944. After the war, Janet said, they moved to the north to be close to her dad’s family in Pennsylvania.

In the 1960s, Trudy had difficulty sleeping but found that the sound of the air conditioner helped. In 1963, Bucky invented the first-ever white noise machine.

“It was because of that business that she’s able to be here,” Janet said at Brookdale.

When he retired, they moved to Destin in 1979. One of her favorite things to do was play golf at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club.

The couple were married for 65 years before Bucky passed away. They had two daughters, Janet and Mary Ann Dawsonm and a son, Jimmy, now deceased.

Trudy today

Do you feel blessed?

“I sure do,” she said.

“I’ve always stayed happy and find something good,”