Arbor Day celebration set: Do you know what trees are native, non-native or invasive?

On April 28 at 10 a.m. the City of Destin will be celebrating Arbor Day at Capt. Leonard Destin Park, 101 Calhoun Ave.

The public is welcome to join the celebration as the city will plant a tree, educate people about the importance of trees, and honor the role trees play in our daily lives, according to Tamara Young, public information manager for the City of Destin.

The tree to be planted on Friday will be a citrus tree.

However, do you know what trees belong in our area and which ones don’t? Here's a look at some that belong and some that do not.

Which trees are native to the area?

“My favorite is the live oak,” said local resident and certified arborist Aubrey Santucci.

“Destin is home to coast live oaks, southern live oaks, and sand live oaks. These are all native,” she said.

Also native: the southern magnolia, river birch, bald cypress trees and the long leaf pine.

Arbor Day 2022:'Trees are good for our soul,' Mayor Jarvis says at Arbor Day celebration

The oaks and magnolia trees are prevalent in some of Destin’s parks, such as Clement Taylor Park, the Little League Park and Morgan Sports Center near the elementary school.

“These trees provide biodiversity to our area, especially for the amazing wildlife with the live oaks that provide a habitat for the beautiful blue heron,” Santucci said.

Which trees are non-native?

Although they can be seen all along the roadways, the palm tree is not native to the area, according to Santucci.

“A lot of the nice Phoenix Sylvester's along Holiday Isle are imported from south Florida or Arizona,” she said, along with the medjools and other palms in the area.

Arbor Day 2021:Noah's Ark takes part at Arbor Day celebration in Destin

“The cabbage palm, aka Sabal palm, is native to the area and it is our state tree,” she said.

“However, palms are monocots which mean one seed which puts them in the grass family,” Santucci added.

What trees are considered invasive?

The Florida Panhandle is home to a list of invasive species.

The Chinese Tallow, also known as the popcorn tree, along with the camphor tree and the mimosa tree, are invasive, Santucci said.

Namesake:Clement Taylor Park, one of Destin’s oldest parks

Popcorn trees spread and overtake native vegetation.

And the mimosa tree, with its pinkish blooms, is very messy. Plus, they are susceptible to wilt and disease.

“These trees should be removed and replaced with a native tree to our area,” Santucci said.

Although this list is not complete, it gives you an idea the next time you look at a tree as to whether it belongs.